EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks gain on China measures, U.S. yield surge hits currencies

By Savyata Mishra
 4 days ago

* Chinese stocks bounce over 1% * Thai baht top underperformer among Asian FX * India's Jan-March GDP due at 1200 GMT * Indonesian markets closed on Wednesday By Savyata Mishra May 31 (Reuters) - The Thai baht led losses for Asian currencies on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields jumped and the dollar held firm after hawkish remarks from a U.S. Federal Reserve Governor, while Chinese stocks bounced on fresh policy support measures. Stocks in China gained 1.2% after its cabinet unveiled policies, including the acceleration of local government special bond issuance and cash support for firms that hire college graduates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.7%, reversing losses from earlier in the session and led by gains in China and Hong Kong. Investor reaction to China's stimulus measures announced on Monday was short-lived, outweighed by Fed Governor Christopher Waller's call for a half percentage point hike in interest rates until inflation is decisively curbed. Waller's remarks came ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's meeting with the President Joe Biden later in the day to discuss the state of the economy. U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply to a one-week high as trading resumed after a U.S. holiday. With the greenback firm, Asian currencies lost ground. The baht declined as much as 0.5% and was the top underperformer in the region. Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist with Krung Thai Bank, said that the movement in the baht was due to factors like a firm dollar and some profit-taking from players who shorted the dollar-Thai baht pair earlier. The rupiah, Singapore's dollar and Philippine peso dropped 0.2% each, while Malaysia's ringgit was down 0.3%. In equity markets, Jakarta shares led with a 1% gain, followed by stocks in Singapore and South Korea , up 0.6% each. In contrast, Philippine shares dropped 0.7%. Amid a relatively light economic calendar in Asia for the week, investors were in wait-and-see mode. In India, the focus was on GDP data expected later in the day. India's economy likely grew at its slowest pace in a year in the first quarter due to Omicron-related restrictions and rapid inflation, a Reuters poll last week showed. The rupee was down 0.2% while Indian stocks dropped 0.1%. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield touched a three-week high in early trade on Tuesday, as global crude oil prices rose further raising concerns over the need for the central bank to tighten monetary policy aggressively to contain inflation. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesia on Monday said it would grant some of the requests for palm oil export permits following the lifting of a ban a week ago, signalling a calibrated resumption of shipments amid protracted delays ** Indonesia's biggest tech company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk posted a 22.43 trillion rupiah net loss last year, according to the firm's 2021 annual report filed to the stock exchange on Monday ** South Korean shares rose to their highest in five weeks, the won hit a near six-week high, while the benchmark bond yield jumped Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0728 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.15 -9.91 <.N22 -0.3 -5.16 5> China <CNY=CFXS +0.01 -4.60 <.SSE 1.19 -12.46 > C> India -0.17 -4.30 <.NSE -0.17 -4.15 I> Indonesi -0.21 -2.32 <.JKS 0.85 7.84 a E> Malaysia -0.29 -4.86 <.KLS 0.02 -1.54 E> Philippi -0.17 -2.65 <.PSI -0.70 -4.89 nes > S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +0.11 -3.91 <.KS1 0.61 -9.80 > 1> Singapor -0.19 -1.49 <.STI 0.58 4.29 e > Taiwan +0.41 -4.60 <.TWI 1.19 -7.75 I> Thailand -0.41 -2.37 <.SET 0.01 -0.24 I> (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Russian rouble falls below 62 vs dollar on Friday trade

June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell below 62 to the dollar on Friday and lost over 1% versus the euro as foreign demand for roubles to pay for Russian gas weakened. At 0757 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 62.17 and had eased 1.1% to trade at 66.29 versus the euro.
TREASURIES-U.S. yields advance to two-week highs after strong-enough payrolls data

* U.S. nonfarm payrolls for May beat expectations * U.S. average hourly earnings rise less than expected * U.S. services sector slows down in May * U.S. yield curve steepens after payrolls data * Fed's Mester says Fed may need to stick to half-point hikes (Adds analyst comment, remarks from Fed's Mester; updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields firmed to two-week highs on Friday after data showed the world's largest economy created more jobs than expected last month, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates by half a percentage point a few more times this year. U.S. yields from one-year notes to 30-year bonds all climbed to two-week peaks in the wake of the better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report. Data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 390,000 jobs in May, while April numbers were revised up to show an increase of 436,000 jobs instead of 428,000 as previously estimated. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 325,000 jobs last month. Estimates ranged between 250,000 and 477,000 jobs added. Overall, the jobs report is "not going to change anyone's opinions one way or another. It's not going to change anything on the Fed's views," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist, at Mizuho Securities in New York. The market is still looking at two 50 basis-point rate increases at the June and July Fed meetings and possibly another of the same magnitude in September. Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester, a voter at this year's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, said as much on Friday. Mester said the Fed may need to continue raising rates at the current clip through September unless there is "compelling" evidence that inflation has peaked based on a range of data. "I'm going to come into that September meeting and if I don't see compelling evidence, then I could easily be a 50-basis-point (vote) in that meeting as well," Mester told CNBC. Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said with the blackout period approaching ahead of the Fed's next policy meeting on June 15 pointed out that "anything that comes out today in terms of Fedspeak will help define the official outlook for June's meeting." The payrolls data also showed average hourly earnings, a closely watched metric for wage inflation, rose 0.3%, less than forecast, causing the year-on-year growth to slow to 5.2%. Jefferies, pointed out that wages for production and non-supervisory positions rose 0.6%. "So, it looks like there is still good strength in wages for your 'front-line' workers, while weakness in managerial and white-collar wages is obfuscating this strength," said Jefferies analysts Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons. In afternoon trading, the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield rose 4.2 bps to 2.9570% after earlier hitting a two-week high of 2.986%. U.S. 30-year yields were up 3.8 bps at 3.1127%. Earlier, they touched a two-week peak of 3.158%. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields, which tend to be sensitive to rate move expectations, gained 2.7 bps to 2.6647%, after advancing to a two-week high earlier in the session of 2.689%. The yield curve steepened after the payrolls report, with the spread between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields widening to 29 bps. Another piece of data on Friday showed U.S. services industry growth slowed for a second straight month in May. The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing activity index fell to 55.9 last month from 57.1 in April. The report had little impact on Treasuries, but it did add to growing evidence that some sectors of the U.S. economy are starting to cool off. June 3 Friday 3:04PM New York / 1904 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.165 1.1845 0.038 Six-month bills 1.62 1.6558 0.026 Two-year note 99-174/256 2.6667 0.029 Three-year note 99-174/256 2.864 0.042 Five-year note 98-128/256 2.9508 0.042 Seven-year note 98-128/256 2.9895 0.041 10-year note 99-84/256 2.9534 0.038 20-year bond 98-212/256 3.3308 0.035 30-year bond 95-116/256 3.1094 0.034 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 37.00 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.75 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Herb Lash and Karen Brettell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Will Dunham and Tomasz Janowski)
Jerome Powell
S.Korean shares track Wall Street marginally higher ahead of U.S. jobs data

* KOSPI rises, set to end week higher * Korean won jumps against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield climbs SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares tracked the Wall Street higher on Friday, but gains were limited on caution ahead of the U.S. jobs data. The Korean won jumped, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 6.27 points, or 0.24%, to 2,665.26 as of 0106 GMT, after rising as much as 0.85% in early trade. The index is set to end the week more than 1% higher. ** U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in May, a data that supports views that the pace of monetary tightening cannot accelerate even more. ** The local stock market started higher but investors also booked profits amid weak expectations of an upward trend, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan, adding that the focus is on the U.S. jobs data due later in the day. ** South Korea's deputy central bank chief said annual consumer price growth would likely stay in the 5% range in June and July and that containing inflation expectations was important, as the country's inflation hit the highest in nearly 14 years. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.30% and peer SK Hynix was flat, while battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.23%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 76.8 billion won ($61.83 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,241.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.89% higher than Thursday. The currency is set to post a third weekly rise. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,240.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,240.3. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 3.154%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 3.448%. ($1 = 1,242.1100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
China asks for urgent meeting with US in Singapore with SECDEF Austin: Reports

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The Chinese government has requested a meeting in Singapore next week with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin according to multiple media reports. On Friday, Foreign Policy reporter Jake Detsch tweeted, “NEW: China’s military...
Russia says Germany is risking European security by 'remilitarizing'

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin moves to boost its military spending in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In comments published in German newspapers this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would soon have the largest...
Iran threatens US after dodging nuclear inspectors

An Iranian official vowed on Friday that the country will provide an “immediate response” to the U.S. or any European countries who take official action against Iran through the United Nation’s nuclear inspection organization International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In remarks reported by the Iranian state-run Islamic...
Time is running out for Russia, German economy minister says

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany must work harder to reduce its energy-dependence on Russia but Western sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are still taking a heavy toll on the Russian war machine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday. "The Russian economy is collapsing," Habeck...
