Ukraine: Focus on Scotland’s opponents in World Cup play-off semi-final

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Scotland face Ukraine at Hampden on Wednesday night in a delayed World Cup play-off semi-final.

The winner will head to Cardiff for a final showdown with Wales on Sunday.

Here we put the focus on Ukraine.

Manager

Aged 64, the Kyiv-born Oleksandr Petrakov has been involved in coaching and management since his playing career – predominantly spent in his homeland – ended in the early 1990s.

After a decade of coaching Ukraine’s national team at various age-group levels, he replaced Andriy Shevchenko as head coach last August, initially on an interim basis, before being handed the reins permanently in November.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, Petrakov and his wife refused to flee besieged Kyiv and he tried to sign up to Ukraine’s territorial defence forces, but his lack of military experience prevented this.

Players

The majority of the squad are Ukraine-based and have been unable to play club football since the war began in February. They have been working together at a training camp in Slovenia to prepare for the Scotland game.

Of the overseas-based contingent, there are three representatives from the English Premier League in the shape of Everton defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and West Ham’s Andriy Yarmolenko , who has scored 44 goals in more than 100 appearances for his country.

Goalkeeper and captain Andriy Pyatov is the other centurion in the squad, while Benfica forward Roman Yaremchuk is one of the main Ukrainian dangermen.

Pedigree

Ukraine became a full member of Fifa and Uefa in 1992 and reached their first major tournament when they qualified for the 2006 World Cup in Germany, making it to the last 16.

They competed at their first European Championship in 2012 when they were joint hosts with Poland but suffered a group-stage exit. They also went out in the group stage of Euro 2016 and then missed out on World Cup 2018 qualification.

Their best major-tournament run came last summer when they reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 before being knocked out by England.

Form

Given the exceptional circumstances, it is hard to read anything into Ukraine’s form.

As a result of the war in their homeland, they have been able to play only three fundraising friendlies against club sides in Germany, Italy and Croatia.

After losing 4-0 to England in the quarter-finals of the European Championship 11 months ago, they finished 2021 with a run of five draws and two wins, away to Finland and Bosnia-Herzegovina, under Petrakov.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Ukraine forces pushing back Russia in Sievierodonetsk

Ukraine launched a counterattack against Russian forces in the city of Sievierodonetsk and recaptured around a fifth of the territory it had lost, the head of the region has claimed.Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk province, said Russian forces had suffered significant defeats and were blowing up bridges to prevent Ukrainian forces from bringing in further military reinforcements.“Right now, our soldiers have pushed them back, they [the Russians] are suffering huge casualties,” Mr Gaidai said in a live TV broadcast on Saturday.“The Russian army, as we understand, is throwing all its efforts, all its reserves in that [Sievierodonetsk] direction,” he said....
POLITICS
The Independent

Jarrod Bowen enhances reputation on England debut without reshaping the pecking order

It is two-thirds of the only World Cup-winning formula England ever found. Some 56 years after, West Ham famously conquered the footballing planet, Gareth Southgate emulated Alf Ramsey by looking to London’s East End. A first loss to Hungary in six decades during which the Mighty Magyars have rarely looked mighty suggests that West Ham alone is not a recipe for success. Ramsey, beaten 6-3 by a rather more celebrated Hungary side in his playing days, never played for England again after that historic humbling in 1953, though he acquired a greater fame in 1966. He chose a trio of...
SPORTS
The Independent

Report: Merkel slams war in Ukraine, hints at next role

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has slammed Russia's attack on Ukraine and suggested a possible return to the limelight in her first semi-public comments since leaving office, the country's dpa news agency reported Thursday.Speaking at a trade union event late Wednesday, Merkel reportedly said she felt the need to address the war in Ukraine despite not wanting to provide any commentary from the sidelines, having stepped down as chancellor last December.Dpa quoted the former long-time leader saying she supported “all efforts by the German government as well as the European Union, the United States, our partners in the G-7,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ian Baraclough adamant Northern Ireland can handle pressure

Ian Baraclough has insisted he and his players can handle the heat as Northern Ireland’s Nations League form remains under scrutiny.Thursday’s 1-0 home loss to Greece meant Northern Ireland remain winless after 11 games in this competition, losing nine, something they must seek to change in the soaring temperatures of Larnaca when they face Cyprus on Sunday.Starting a third consecutive Nations League campaign with a defeat leaves Northern Ireland already needing to make up ground in their bid to escape League C and earn a shot at a Euro qualifying play-off, but Baraclough shrugged off a question about pressure.“That’s why...
UEFA
The Independent

Labour targets beleaguered Johnson for ditching flagship ‘levelling up’ plans

Labour is making a bid to snatch leadership on “levelling up” from Boris Johnson, accusing the beleaguered prime minister of ditching flagship promises to revive disadvantaged “Red Wall” communities which he made in the 2019 election campaign. Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy told The Independent that a weak and “easily distracted” prime minister had used the slogan to win Tories a foothold in former Labour areas in the Midlands and north, only to backslide on his pledges in power in the face of opposition from his own side.She revealed that Labour will table amendments to the government’s Levelling Up...
POLITICS
The Independent

Lacklustre England slip to Nations League defeat in Hungary to end unbeaten streak

It was, in the end, nothing like child’s play. Games that few of the players wanted have now started by giving Gareth Southgate problems he could have done without. This Nations League opener in Budapest saw England suffer their first non-shootout defeat since November 2020 but also, of greater concern, put in their worst performance in some time; maybe going back even longer.The 1-0 loss would have seemed all the more sour, given that Hungary’s admittedly superb performance was soundtracked by a very loud crowd, in a game that was officially “behind closed doors” due to previous racial abuse. Around...
WORLD
The Independent

Russian agent Kovtun, accused in spy poisoning, dead at 57

Russian agent Dmitry Kovtun, who was accused by the U.K. authorities in the poisoning death of former spy Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006, has died at 57.Russian lawmaker Andrei Lugovoi, who also was accused by the U.K. in the spy's killing, announced Kovtun’s death on his messaging app channel. Lugovoi said that Kovtun died Saturday of a COVID-19-induced illness. Russian news reports said he died at a hospital in Moscow.A British inquiry concluded that Kovtun and Lugovoi had killed Litvinenko and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “probably approved” the operation. The European Court of Human Rights backed...
WORLD
The Independent

Stephen Kenny admits Ireland only have themselves to blame for Armenia defeat

Stephen Kenny admitted the Republic of Ireland had only themselves to blame after slipping to defeat in their Nations League opener in Armenia.Ireland squandered first-half chances and were made to pay as Eduard Spertsyan ended their eight-game unbeaten run in spectacular style as he snatched a 1-0 victory for the League B newcomers.Disappointed manager Kenny said: “Obviously we lost the game, a tight game really overall. It’s not a game that we deserved to lose, you couldn’t say that on the balance of play or the balance of chances, but we’ve lost it and we’ve only got ourselves to blame,...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

