ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Diplo refused entry to Cannes party he was hired to DJ for

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODJ5p_0fvSnFRv00

Diplo shared a video of himself being refused entry to a yacht party in Cannes that he was supposed to be DJing at.

The “Where Are U Now” artist jokingly captioned the video on Instagram, “Next time I’m adding myself to [the] guest list.”

The clip shows the DJ appealing to the security outside the boat, one of whom shrugs in response to him saying the owner asked him to perform.

Other members of staff appear to be checking the guestlist as another woman also tries to inform security who Diplo is.

“The yacht was so empty I was about to take the L and go get food,” the DJ wrote in an overlayed caption on the video.

Fortunately, the owner of the boat then arrives and tells security to let him in. Diplo can be heard taunting the staff after the owner lets him in: “But you said I wasn’t on the list?”

Diplo had previously attended the 28th annual amfAR Gala at Cannes Film Festival.

At the exclusive 800-person event, one guest won an auction to have lunch with Robert DeNiro and a painting by his father Robert De Niro Sr.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
The Independent

Meghan Markle wears navy blue off-the-shoulder dress for Platinum Jubilee appearance

Meghan Markle has made a brief appearance at the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in London today.The Duchess of Sussex was accompanied by husband, Prince Harry, as they watched the Trooping the Colours parade from the Major General’s Office.Towards the end of the parade, she was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder navy blue dress which she paired with a large, white hat accessoried with a navy bow that is thought to be designed by British milliner Stephen Jones.The mother-of-two doted on Peter Phillips’ daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, and Mike and Zara Tindall’s girls Mia, eight, and Lena, three, as the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sarah Jessica Parker addresses ‘very painful’ feud with Kim Cattrall: ‘There has been one person talking’

Sarah Jessica Parker has commented on the rift between her and her former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall for the first time.Parker has spoken about Cattrall’s absence from the show’s recent reboot And Just Like That in the past but has never directly commented on the bad feeling between the two until now.“It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim,” Parker said on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast released on Thursday (2 June).“There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show,” Parker said about Cattrall’s highly publicised criticisms....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Diana Ross closes Platinum Party urging crowd to thank the Queen for her service

Diana Ross has closed out the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert by urging the crowd of spectators to thank the Queen for her service.Introduced by comedian Lee Mack, the 78-year-old soul singer took to the stage dressed in a white and black tiered voluminous dress with silver jewellery.She delivered a selection of her hit songs, opening with Chain Reaction as an image of a disco ball was projected onto Buckingham Palace.The singer followed the performance by delivering a message for the Queen, saying: “Hello, from all the people here tonight, and millions watching around the world, we have...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Robert Deniro
The Independent

Sam Fender appears to delete Johnny Depp Instagram post amid backlash

Sam Fender appears to have deleted a photo from his Instagram Story showing him at a Newcastle pub with his “hero”, Johnny Depp.The surprise encounter took place amid the Hollywood actor’s defamation trial win against his ex-wife Amber Heard.On Wednesday (1 June), a jury found that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.While the verdict was being read out in the US, Depp was spotted at the pub in Newcastle with Jeff...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sing-song for royals as George and Charlotte join flag-waving Windsors

The royal family sang along, waved their arms and shared laughs as they enjoyed a night out at the Platinum Party at the Palace.Princess Charlotte and Prince George sat in front row of the royal box between their parents, clapping along to Queen + Adam Lambert’s performance of Don’t Stop Me Now, as the youngsters stayed up late to make a surprise appearance.The Windsors – as many as 40 of them out in force – joined in whole-heartedly with the chorus during Sir Rod Stewart’s rendition of the hit anthem Sweet Caroline as the words were projected onto the screen,...
WORLD
The Independent

Queen + Adam Lambert open Platinum Party with electric set of classic hits

Queen + Adam Lambert have delivered an electric opening to the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert with a selection of classic hit songs.The act was introduced in a novel way as the Queen and Paddington bear initiated the beat of Queen’s We Will Rock You by tapping on China teacups during a special opening film.American singer Lambert, 40, took to the stage dressed in a black and gold embellished coat to continue the beat alongside the Royal military band.The rock band’s guitarist Brian May made another memorable entrance on stage by being raised from beneath the stage while...
MUSIC
The Independent

George and Charlotte impress at Jubilee concert rehearsals in Cardiff

Prince George and Princess Charlotte impressed crowds at Cardiff Castle with their music and technical skills during rehearsals for a Platinum Jubilee concert set to take place in the grounds.The royal youngsters joined their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the capital city on Saturday, but stole the show as they had a go at conducting the orchestra and playing with the stage lighting and sound.The surprise visit was the siblings’ first official outing in Wales.Charlotte, seven, who wore a smart navy frock coat and blue Mary Jane shoes with white ankle socks, was offered a chance to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth plays ‘We will rock you’ on a tea cup with Paddington Bear for Jubilee party

Queen Elizabeth showed off her acting skills and even played We Will Rock You on her teacup in a pre-recorded segment shown to viewers before the concert at Buckingham Palace.The Queen herself acted opposite Paddington Bear, voiced by Ben Whishsaw, in a skit aired by BBC where she is drinking tea with the famous character.The clip, which also included actor Simon Farnaby as Barry the Security Guard, saw Paddington have a lunch of marmalade sandwiches with Her Majesty in Buckingham Palace.It ended with him wishing the Queen a “happy jubilee” and thanking her “for everything”.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Crowd sings Sweet Caroline in front of Buckingham Palace for Queen’s Platinum JubileeCharles and Camilla to star in Eastenders in honour of Platinum JubileePortraits of the Queen projected onto Stonehenge for platinum jubilee celebrations
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jubilee concert: The Queen shows off ‘cute’ acting skills with Paddington skit for BBC concert

The Queen’s platinum jubilee concert, titled Platinum Party at the Palace, was kickstarted in heartwarming fashion.As musicians, including Alicia Keys and Georga Ezra, prepared to perform at the BBC event, a pre-recorded segment was shown to viewers in which the Queen herself acted opposite Paddington Bear, voiced by Ben Whishaw.In a similar vein to the segment she filmed alongside Daniel Craig’s James Bond for the London Olympics opening ceremony in 2012, this new clip saw the Queen showcase her acting skills opposite the CGI character. The clip, which also included actor Simon Farnaby in character as Barry the Security...
WORLD
The Independent

Kim Kardashian responds to Met Gala weight loss criticism: ‘Christian Bale can do it for a movie role’

Kim Kardashian has addressed the controversy surrounding the rapid Met Gala weight loss she underwent to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Bob Mackie dress from 1962.The 41-year-old reality star drew criticism when she arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in a gown made famous by Marilyn Monroe. The sheer dress was previously worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 when she sang to President John F Kennedy on his 45th birthday. As the 60-year-old dress could not be altered, Kardashian revealed to Vogue that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to wear it to the Met Gala.However, Kardashian’s...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Jubilee - live: Platinum Party at the Palace begins with surprise sketch of the Queen and Paddington

The Platinum Party of the Palace has begun with a surprise pre-recorded sketch featuring the Queen and Paddington bear.Kicking off the performances is Queen + Adam Lambert with a rousing renditon of “We Will Rock You” - with the Queen joining in via teacup.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will miss the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert on Saturday evening, as they celebrate their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday “privately” in Windsor.Other royal family members are attendance of the star-studded performance include the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Platinum Party at the Palace review: One of the most bizarre barrages of random entertainment ever staged

What’s that, up in the sky? Is it a bird? Is it a badger? No, it’s Brian May, ascending from the top of a stage built around the Queen Victoria Memorial. He’s playing the solo to “We Will Rock You”, accompanied by a legion of Royal Guard drummers, all hammering out the handclap beat and making Freddie Mercury moustaches with their drumsticks. As the ancient scripture says, when Brian May rises above Buckingham Palace, let the joobs commence.Following an afternoon glugging Majtinis with the very same people who’ll be stealing their wheelie bin next week, flag-wavers in their thousands...
MUSIC
The Independent

Prince Harry jokes with Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank putting cousins’ close bond on full display

Prince Harry was all smiles inside St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday while attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service.Members of the royal family gathered inside the cathedral as part of the four-day bank holiday celebrations marking the Queen’s 70th year on the throne. While the 96-year-old monarch was not in attendance after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s celebrations, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their return for their first royal engagement since they left the UK.Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were seated in the second row from the front, alongside royal cousins Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice...
WORLD
The Independent

What time does the Platinum Jubilee concert start and how can I watch it?

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee takes place this weekend, marking the British monarch’s 70th year on the throne.As part of the weekend-long celebrations, the BBC is holding a Platinum Party At The Palace concert, which will see a range of high-profile musicians and bands perform.You can follow The Independent’s live blog of the jubilee concert here.Twenty-two thousand people will attend the event, including 10,000 members of the public who won tickets in the public ballot, which closed on 23 March. Over 7,500 tickets were designated for key workers, members of the armed forces, volunteers, and charities.Read on for all the...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

‘You laugh and cry with us’ Charles tells Queen in moving Jubilee tribute

The Queen received the heartfelt thanks of her family and the nation for 70-years of service during her Jubilee Party at the Palace – and a special tribute from Paddington Bear.Charles spoke movingly about the Queen calling her “Mummy” and described how “you laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us…” in a speech to thousands of spectators in The Mall.The monarch was poignantly missing from the star-studded show in the shadow of Buckingham Palace, but the prince said she would be watching “with much emotion” and he emphasised her dedication saying: “That is...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen reveals marmalade sandwiches in handbag to Paddington in comic sketch

The Queen has delighted millions of viewers by appearing in a surprise comic sketch with Paddington Bear, revealing she loves marmalade sandwiches, and keeps an emergency stash in her famous handbag.The monarch and the famous bear – both much-loved British institutions – met for a chaotic cream tea at Buckingham Palace in a special, secretly-pre-recorded sequence played at the start of the televised BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace.The duffle-coat wearing bear told the Queen how he ensured he always had his favourite treat on him just in case, lifting up his red hat to reveal his snack.The Queen responded...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Royal revellers hope to see Queen on final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Platinum Jubilee celebrations will draw to a close with a colourful street pageant which royal revellers hope will be capped by a Buckingham Palace appearance by the Queen.The monarch received affectionate tributes from the Prince of Wales and national figures during Saturday night’s Platinum Party at the Palace that saw Sir Rod Stewart, Diana Ross and Duran Duran perform for thousands.And in a comic sketch that delighted the nation, the Queen had tea with Paddington Bear and revealed, like the furry character, she is partial to a marmalade sandwich.In his personal tribute Charles spoke movingly about the Queen, calling her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Corg Blimey: Twitter reacts to giant drone corgi at Queen’s Jubilee concert

Audiences were stunned by the use of drones to create a sky-sized corgi and cup of tea during the Queen’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert.The corgi, a favourite breed of the monarch’s, sat above Buckingham Palace with its tongue out and a bone by its paw.The effects also portrayed a horse, an outline of a stamp – complete with the Queen’s face – and a note saying: “Thank you Ma’am”.Hundreds took to social media to commend the display, which they labelled “magical” and “superb,” as part of ongoing Jubilee celebrations.“There is a giant drone corgi over Buckingham Palace and...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Princess Eugenie shares touching family jubilee celebration photos

Princess Eugenie has shared a touching photo of her family waving at the Queen’s platinum jubilee flyover.Eugenie, 32, is pictured standing with husband Jack Brooksbank, 36, who is holding their one-year-old son August.The smartly dressed trio are standing on a London rooftop waving to the aircraft, at what appeared to be a jubilee celebration party.The images posted to Instagram, which include a video of the Red Arrows flying over as cheering can be heard in the background, is captioned: “The most perfect day to celebrate 70 years.”Followers posted comments including “absolutely beautiful” and “look how big August has got, sharing in the celebrations of our gracious Queen on her platinum Jubilee celebrations”.Others filled the comments section with love heart emojis.The princess, the Queen’s granddaughter and the daughter of the Duke of York, is 12th in line to the throne.Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank, a bar manager, married in 2018 in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018.In February 2021 she gave birth to August at the Portland Hospital in London.He was christened in November at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park at a private service attended by the Queen.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

680K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy