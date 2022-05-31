ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Absolutely my honour’: Dwayne Johnson responds to fan who took his cardboard cutout to prom

By Maanya Sachdeva
 4 days ago

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has responded to a fan who took a cardboard cutout of the former WWE superstar to her prom earlier this month.

On May 22, Instagram user @smilesweetsraccoon (real name Mel), shared a picture of herself – posing with the cutout – on Instagram.

The caption read: “Thank you @therock for taking me to prom. I had so much fun. Best date a person could ask for” alongwith the hashtags #dwanejohnson #therock and #itsaboutdriveitsaboutpower.

When Johnson saw the post, he reshared to his own Instagram feed on Monday (30 May) and said it was “absolutely my honour” to be Mel’s prom date.

He wrote: “It was absolutely my honor @smilesweetsraccoon and you were the best prom date EVER!!”

“Great to meet your family and friends too,” he added, with a winking face emoji.

Johnson’s fans called the Hollywood star a “true gentleman” in the comments section of the photograph, after he posted it late last night.

Meanwhile, Mel’s Instagram post was flooded with comments like “you won prom” and “she’s not gonna know wtf just hit her”, in reference to Johnson’s repost that has over 1.2 million likes at the time of writing.

The Fast and Furious actor has been praised for his “acts of generosity’ in the past as well, such as when he gave away his custom truck to a Navy veteran fan for Christmas last year.

Explaining why he felt that Oscar Rodriguez deserved his pickup truck, at the time, Johnson wrote: “Takes care of his 75-year-old-mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimised by domestic violence. Proud and humble Navy veteran. Kind human being.”

On the professional front, Johnson has just finished filming DC League of Super-Pets , which is scheduled for release in July this year.

He will also be seen in Black Adam , alongside To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan and Sarah Shahi, which will be released in October 2022.

