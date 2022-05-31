ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson criticised over 'very foolish' pause to civil service graduate fast stream

By Ashley Cowburn
 4 days ago

Boris Johnson ’s decision to suspend the government’s graduate fast stream for at least a year amid deep civil service cuts has been labelled “very foolish” by a former Tory cabinet minister.

It comes after the government revealed plans earlier this month to cut the civil service headcount by 91,000 in a move that led to fury from unions and warnings of national strike action.

The highly competitive graduate scheme — hiring around 1,000 people on an annual basis — will be the first casualty of the cut in 2023 despite criticism from some quarters, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Communities secretary Michael Gove reportedly spoke out against the plan, before the decision was signed off at a meeting on 19 May, chaired by Mr Johnson’s chief-of-staff and minister Stephen Barclay.

“The chair confirmed that the prime minister had decided the fast stream would be paused for at least a year,” leaked minutes from the meeting said.

But former cabinet minister under Theresa May, Sir David Lidington, hit out at the “very foolish” move, insisting that having “super-bright young officials around the table would challenge” orthodoxy in government departments.

David Gauke, another ex-minister, added: “Hard to imagine what possible justification there might for this.

“This is not something a serious government with an interest in competent administration would do”.

A government spokesperson told The Independent : “As the prime minister has made clear, the civil service works hard to implement the government’s agenda and deliver for the public.

“Our focus is on having a civil service that has the skills and capabilities to continue delivering outstanding public services, which is exactly why we have changed recruitment rules to bring in the very best talent and are investing in the professional development of our people”.

They added: “It is crucial that all aspects of taxpayer spending demonstrates efficiency and value for money.

“It was right to grow the civil service to deliver Brexit and deal with the pandemic, but we must now return it to 2016 staffing levels and have asked all government departments to set out how this might be achieved.”

In 2021, there were over 59,000 applications for the civil service fast stream, with just over 1,000 people appointed to various schemes, including project delivery and the diplomatic services.

But earlier in May, the prime minister told cabinet ministers to bring forward plans to reduce staffing levels in their departments and return civil service levels to 2016 levels – a reduction of 91,000 staff.

He suggested the billions saved could be used for tax cuts, saying: “Every point the government pre-empts from the taxpayer is money they can spend on their own priorities, their own lives”.

The move, however, has raised the prospect of strike action, with members of the Public and Commercial Service Unions (PCS), which represents civil servants, backing a move to hold a ballot on industrial action in September.

The union’s general secretary, Mark Serwotka, said the vote last week demonstrated “the very real anxiety and anger our members feel at the way they have been treated by this government.

Voices: As an American, I think Queen Elizabeth II should apologize for racism at her Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle is a role model and beacon of hope for many Black Americans. Her story resonated with me strongly — my mother is biracial, and Markle’s words about the racism she experienced felt sadly familiar. Watching the right-wing British media attack Markle, and then watching how the royal family stayed silent in the face of it, was a painful experience.Now, on her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II has a chance to change things — by making a formal apology to the descendants of those exploited by Britain’s imperialist past.As the longest-standing monarch in British history, the queen commands the...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Jubilee concert: Lee Mack makes Partygate joke in front of Boris Johnson during Queen’s celebrations

Lee Mack made a joke at the expense of Boris Johnson – in front of the prime minister himself – during the Queen’s platinum jubilee concert.The comedian graced the stage after Queen + Adam Lambert finished their opening performance.“We are here right outside the gates of Buckingham Palace for the party of a lifetime,” he said, adding: “I’ll tell you what – finally we can say the words ‘party’ and ‘gate’ and it’s a positive.”The comment, which poked fun at the many controversies to have rocked Johnson’s party in recent months, drew applause from the crowd – which included Johnson.“That...
WORLD
The Independent

Starmer says he is ‘not surprised’ to see Prime Minister booed at Platinum Jubilee event

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was “not surprised” that Boris Johnson was booed by crowds who gathered outside St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Friday.Starmer said that the crowd’s reaction to the prime minister’s appearance reflected how “fed up” voters are with the Conservative government, especially in relation to the cost of living crisis.“They are fed up with the government. But the vast majority were there to say thank you to the Queen and in a sense reflect on what she has given to our country, which is absolutely phenomenal,” he added.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
POLITICS
What the papers say – June 5

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the Queen again dominate the front pages.The Sunday Telegraph, The Sunday Times and The Mail On Sunday splash with a surprise comedy sketch the Queen appeared in alongside Paddington Bear. The latter paper quips: “Ma’am-Alade Your Majesty?” while the Times calls Saturday evening’s festivities “the party of a lifetime for ‘world’s grandmother'”.Sunday TELEGRAPH: “Queen’s teatime treat for the nation” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fW6t8yfSlm— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 4, 2022Sunday TIMES: “Party of a lifetime for the ‘world’s grandmother’ “. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WRbopMUuwB— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 4, 2022MAIL On Sunday: “Ma’am-Alade Your Majesty?” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/paJkfx52XK— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews)...
U.K.
Prince William praises Queen’s optimism as he urges action to protect climate

The Duke of Cambridge hailed the Platinum Jubilee concert as full of “optimism and joy” as he praised the Queen for her “hope” in the future of the planet.Prince William paid tribute to the positive outlook of his grandmother during a segment of the Platinum Party at the Palace dedicated to the environment and featuring Sir David Attenborough.He echoed the Queen’s words from her speech to the Cop26 UN Climate Change summit, when she said working together in a “common cause” always gave rise to hope.The duke highlighted the efforts of “visionary environmentalists” and went on to name broadcaster and...
CELEBRITIES
Labour targets beleaguered Johnson for ditching flagship ‘levelling up’ plans

Labour is making a bid to snatch leadership on “levelling up” from Boris Johnson, accusing the beleaguered prime minister of ditching flagship promises to revive disadvantaged “Red Wall” communities which he made in the 2019 election campaign. Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy told The Independent that a weak and “easily distracted” prime minister had used the slogan to win Tories a foothold in former Labour areas in the Midlands and north, only to backslide on his pledges in power in the face of opposition from his own side.She revealed that Labour will table amendments to the government’s Levelling Up...
POLITICS
Jubilee concert: Stephen Fry praises Queen for ‘tolerating prime ministers’ throughout her 70-year reign

Stephen Fry made a comment about prime ministers that drew gasps from the platinum jubilee concert crowd.The comedian, author and TV personality appeared on stage at the BBC show, titled Platinum Party at the Palace, to introduce Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to the stage.Beforehand, he delivered a speech in which he praised the Queen for “tolerating prime ministers” throughout her 70 years on the throne. “As a nation, we have been lucky, lucky, lucky above all others to have had our Queen to represent us over 70 years of Trooping the Colour, royal tours, Christmas Day...
WORLD
Albania elects top general as the country’s new president

Albania’s parliament on Saturday elected a top military official as the country’s new president after no candidates were nominated in three rounds of voting.Gen.-Maj. Bajram Begaj won the post after the 140-seat Parliament voted 78 in favor, four against and one abstained.The governing left-wing Socialist Party nominated and voted for Begaj, 55, after failing to reach a compromise with the opposition on a candidate to replace President Ilir Meta, and no independent candidate was nominated. Most of the opposition boycotted the voting.Begaj is post-communist Albania’s eighth president and the third from the military ranks. The five-year presidency has a...
WORLD
Report: Merkel slams war in Ukraine, hints at next role

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has slammed Russia's attack on Ukraine and suggested a possible return to the limelight in her first semi-public comments since leaving office, the country's dpa news agency reported Thursday.Speaking at a trade union event late Wednesday, Merkel reportedly said she felt the need to address the war in Ukraine despite not wanting to provide any commentary from the sidelines, having stepped down as chancellor last December.Dpa quoted the former long-time leader saying she supported “all efforts by the German government as well as the European Union, the United States, our partners in the G-7,...
POLITICS
