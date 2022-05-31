ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youtube

There are two hidden images in this optical illusion which reveal if you are ready for big challenges

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Optical illusions are an engaging way to receive an insight into ourselves in terms of our personality , strengths and confidence and though their accuracy is a contested subject, it's fun to see if any meanings accurately reflect us or our lives.

Now there is one particular illusion that is supposed to reveal what our biggest challenges are - whether that be getting ready to face big challenges or decision-making.

In a video containing a series of illusions by Brightside , there is one particular image which appears near the beginning that can tell our challenges depending on what two images we could potentially see in the image.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After you've stared for a few seconds, perhaps you've noticed that the image looks like a door as the narrator asked: “Does it look like an open door to you?”




Optical Illusion Personality Test Reveals the True You www.youtube.com

Well, this can be interpreted to mean that "you're ready for big life challenges."

“Embrace them. It’s exciting to try new things," the narrator explained encouragingly.

However, a door is not the only image people see in this illusion as some can also spot a musical note too which according to the video has an alternative meaning.

“If it’s more of a musical note to you, you feel you have something important to share with the world," the narrator said.

Like in the previous image, the narrator took time to dish out some advice for the musical note spotters out there - "Never miss a chance to express yourself," he added.

If you're a fan of optical illusions there are plenty of where those came from as the video contained over 14 minutes worth of different illusions all with different meanings and interpretations - such as an image of a lock/someone crying which reveals how you feel about your boundaries, an image of ancient columns/people are an insight into your confidence.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

This optical illusion reveals your deepest personality strengths

Optical illusions never get old – and now, a new image is circulating online that apparently reveals your personality strengths. The black and white image looks similar to something out of a children's book, but according to Your Tango, it reveals something much deeper. Before we launch into the three different interpretations, here's the picture to take a good look at. Make a mental note of what you see first – don't panic if you initially see something sinister.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere are your personality strengths, according to what you saw first: The little girl Those...
MENTAL HEALTH
Indy100

What you see first in this optical illusion could reveal your dream job

Have you ever wanted to know what profession is best for you to pursue?The image you see first in the optical illusion below could reveal what your dream job is supposed to be.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterSo, to begin, what do you see first?SkullIf you noticed the skull first, you're a person who should seek careers in the arts.According to YourTango, the best jobs for you could be the following: dancer, writer, arts educator, singer and painter.SnailIf the snail caught your attention, you should pursue a career where you spend a lot of time interacting with...
JOBS
Indy100

Internet falls in love with newly announced Pokemon called 'Lechonk'

Pokémon has captured the hearts and minds of trainers since the original Red and Blue games were first released back in 1996, with new and inventive monsters being introduced in subsequent games. Now with the release of the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a new creature has captured the collective hearts of trainers around the world. It’s name is ... LechonkAccording to its data entry on the official website, Lechonk is a normal-type hog Pokémon described as a “gourmand with an excellent nose”. The description also says: “Lechonk uses its sense of smell to find and eat only the most fragrant wild...
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

Party at the Palace ballot ticket winners prepare for ‘once in a lifetime event’

Ticket winners for the Queen’s Platinum Party at the Palace have expressed their excitement ahead of the “once in a lifetime event”.The ballot for the open-air concert, taking place at Buckingham Palace on Saturday June 4, drew only 10,000 tickets – giving a select few a coveted spot in the crowd.Stars of film and TV are lined up for the show, including a closing performance from Diana Ross, as celebrities such as Sir David Attenborough, David Beckham, and Elton John will appear in person, via video link or through pre-recorded segments.Audience members will also be treated to performances from Queen...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optical Illusions
Indy100

YouTuber lists top 5 Pokémon that he wants to eat and how he'll cook them

A YouTuber has ranked his top five Pokémon that he would want to eat - and exactly how he would cook them, in a viral video. Josh Scherer, a creator for Mythical Kitchen, posted a 'short' on Mythical Kitchen's YouTube channel poking fun at some Pokémon for how delectable they seem.In the nearly one-minute long video, Scherer explained how he would like to cook and eat the Pokémon of his choosing. At number five, Scherer said he'd like to cook Bellsprout by stuffing his mouth with ricotta cheese and parmesan, fry him, and "serve him on a platter of confit...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Stranger Things fans spot a huge plot hole in season 4

The highly anticipated first half of Stranger Things season four was released by Netflix on May 27th and fans were treated to some of the darkest, and deepest episodes in the TV series thus far.While the seven binge-worthy episodes have gone down a treat, it has left some viewers scratching their heads as they believe they've spotted a potential plot hole - spoilers ahead...In season four, there are multiple flashbacks to the Hawkins National Laboratory in 1979 that are meant to match the timeline of season one where a young Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) who has psychokinetic powers and children...
TV SERIES
Indy100

Big Jet TV leaves people 'emotional' while covering the platinum jubilee fly past

Popular YouTube channel Big Jet TV has left people "emotional" while covering Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee fly past.The live aviation YouTube channel went viral in February during Storm Eunice as Jerry Dyer (the channel's commentator) joyously provided commentary as pilots tried to land at Heathrow as the storm's wind reached up to 100mph.The hysterical commentary was informative and passionate, and today (2 June), they have decided to ditch the airport where they usual film content for something swankier - the Queen's platinum jubilee.The flypast was made up of 70 aircraft, including the RAF Red Arrow and the Hawker Hurricane,...
U.K.
Indy100

Artist creates a “wrinkles and all” doll of the Queen using a remodelled Barbie

A quirky portrait artist has paid homage to the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee by creating a “wrinkles and all” doll of Her Majesty using a remodelled Barbie.Queen Elizabeth II is the latest subject former theatre designer Lou Gray, 61, has brought to life using either a curvaceous Barbie or a musclebound Action Man as her blueprint, since starting her unorthodox portraiture during the March 2020 lockdown.Inspired by a 2018 commission to decorate a nightclub using a Mexican Day of the Dead theme, where she painted old Barbies to look like skeletal figures and hung them from the ceiling,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtube
Indy100

Jared Leto has done his own 'Morbin Time' Morbius meme

Social media may have successfully memed Morbius back to cinemas.The movie, which was released on 1 April, was delayed a total of five different times during the pandemic after initially being intended to hit the screens in 2020. However, it's safe to say that Morbius wasn't well-received by fans, with brutally honest reviews and one of the worst-ever Rotten Tomatoes scores after premiering. Since its cinematic catastrophe, having only made approximately $163.3m (£129m) worldwide, Morbius has entered the memeverse – and now, Jared Leto has jumped in on the action. Playing on the virality of the 'It's Morbin Time' and...
MOVIES
Indy100

Gwyneth Paltrow raises eyebrows with 'thirsty' comment on Ethan Hawke's Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow has raised eyebrows after she admitted that she wished she would have made out with more members of the cast of Dead Poets Society on the 33rd anniversary of the films release.The 1980s classic had an all-star cast of young up and comers in Hollywood and follows the lives of students who were being mentored by their radical and progressive English teacher John Keating, played by Robin Williams. Amongst the cast was Ethan Hawke, who on the birthday of the film shared several throwback images of him and the rest of the cast, during filming, on his Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

A theme from Final Fantasy was just played at the Platinum Jubilee

In the rarest of all crossovers, a song from one of the Final Fantasy video games has been played at the Platinum Jubilee, leaving fans of the RPG completely baffled. The song which was played during the 'Trooping of the Colour' and many keen observers noted that it is almost note-for-note the same as the end theme from Final Fantasy(skip to 7 mins to hear for yourself).The composition, which is unlikely to be exactly the same song but very similar, was spotted by people watching the celebrations from home. One person tweeted: "The military band at Trooping the Colour just...
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

Seamus the Irish wolfhound ‘stealing the show’ at Trooping the Colour

Seamus, an Irish wolfhound and the Irish Guards’ regimental mascot, has sparked praise on social media for his role in Thursday’s Trooping the Colour.He was trained with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, and is officially named Turlough Mor.The two-year-old canine was accompanied by his handler, Drummer Adam Walsh, throughout the parade.Television personality Lorraine Kelly tweeted: “Loving Seamus the Irish Wolfhound – effortlessly stealing the show.”Seema Malhotra, the MP for Feltham and Heston, added: “Last year I had the honour of meeting Seamus, the gorgeous mascot of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards before they left Hounslow.“Am super proud that Seamus will...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Kim Kardashian says if eating poop daily meant she would look younger she 'might'

In a recent interview, Kim Kardashian revealed the lengths she would go to in order to look younger saying she 'just might' eat poop if it meant her skin would look more youthful. While speaking to the New York Times about her new skincare line, SKNN by Kim, Kardashian spoke about the journey to creating her new products and how she stays looking young. “I’ll try anything," Kardashian, 41, told the New York Times. “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might, I just might.”Sign up...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Video of Disneyland employee ruining a marriage proposal goes viral

Every proposal is nerve-racking – and while the answer is the most important aspect, there's the inevitably worry that everything else goes to plan. Unfortunately, one couple's big moment was ruined when a Disneyland employee ran on stage to usher them off... mid proposal. The viral clip shows the man, dressed to occasion, down on bended knee, holding the ring out to his partner. They were perfectly positioned in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle in Disneyland Paris. Seconds later, a staff member bolts on stage, snaps the ring out of the man's hand and gestures the pair to get off...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Only 86 per cent of people can see this black hole optical illusion

A new optical illusion, or should we say 'science illusion' is causing a large amount of people to feel like they are falling into a black hole. The image, which you can see below and is best viewed in full screen mode, has been created by Akiyoshi Kitakoa as part of research published by Frontiers in Human Neuroscience.All the image consists of is one large black dot in the centre of the image on a white background, surrounded by several smaller black dots. The image is completely static and doesn't move at all but the longer you stare at it...
SCIENCE
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy