Oklahoma State

Severe weather targets Northeast and Plains this week

By FOX Weather
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes pummeled the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Memorial Day Monday and into the early hours of  the morning.

Tuesday

While the threat for severe storms is very likely on Tuesday, chances for tornadoes are much lower. Large hail and strong winds with an isolated tornado chance stretches from Michigan to Texas.

With the same areas getting rain day after day, flash flooding is a concern.

Oklahoma City, Kansas City and Chicago are in for a tough evening commute.

Wednesday

The Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma must brace again for severe thunderstorms and a possible tornado on Wednesday. The threat also moves into Ohio, northern Pennsylvania and western New York.

Up to five inches of rain could fall by mid-week from Missouri to the Texas Panhandle.

Oklahoma and Northern Texas will likely see large hail on Tuesday.
FOX Weather
Flash floods are possible from Lubbock, Texas to Chicago.
FOX Weather
Thursday

The severe threat continues Thursday and moves into the Mid-Atlantic states.

Severe thunderstorms and a possible tornado will threaten the same area on Wednesday.
FOX Weather
The severe storms will hit the East Coast by Thursday.
FOX Weather

