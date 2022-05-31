Severe weather targets Northeast and Plains this week
Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes pummeled the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Memorial Day Monday and into the early hours of the morning.Tuesday
While the threat for severe storms is very likely on Tuesday, chances for tornadoes are much lower. Large hail and strong winds with an isolated tornado chance stretches from Michigan to Texas.
With the same areas getting rain day after day, flash flooding is a concern.
Oklahoma City, Kansas City and Chicago are in for a tough evening commute.Wednesday
The Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma must brace again for severe thunderstorms and a possible tornado on Wednesday. The threat also moves into Ohio, northern Pennsylvania and western New York.
Up to five inches of rain could fall by mid-week from Missouri to the Texas Panhandle.Thursday
The severe threat continues Thursday and moves into the Mid-Atlantic states.
Comments / 0