Child falls from 4th floor apartment window in north Fargo; bumps and bruises but said to be okay

By Don Haney
740thefan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KFGO) – A close call for a child Monday afternoon. Fargo firefighters and police officers responded to the U32 apartments on 32nd...

740thefan.com

740thefan.com

Vehicle rolls on its side in Moorhead crash, no serious injuries

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – No one was seriously hurt when a car and an SUV collided at a Moorhead intersection shortly before 1 p.m. Friday. The SUV ended up on the driver’s side. The crash took place at Center Ave. and 11th St. There’s no indication whether either driver...
MOORHEAD, MN
740thefan.com

Worker dies at Grand Forks construction site

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – A construction worker died in Grand Forks Friday after he was pinned beneath a piece of heavy equipment while working alone on a site in a residential area on the city’s west side. Police were dispatched to the site for the report of...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

EGF man dies at GF construction site

Police say an East Grand Forks man died this (Fri) morning at a Grand Forks construction site. Grand Forks Police were called to a site south of 2100 Empire Court shortly before 7:30 AM on a report of an unattended death. According to a preliminary investigation, an employee, 54-year-old Gerald...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks Police: Body found at construction site

(Grand Forks, ND) -- An East Grand Forks man has been found dead after an accident at a construction site in Grand Forks Friday morning. The Grand Forks Police Department tells WDAY Radio that a little before 7:30 a.m, officers were called to the site just south of 2100 Empire Court for the report of an unattended death. The preliminary investigation has determined that an employee working alone on the site had been pinned underneath a piece of heavy equipment. The deceased male was identified as 54-year-old Gerald Schwan.
GRAND FORKS, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Otter Tail County man arrested in Fargo fatal crash

FARGO (KFGO) – One man is dead, another person was injured and a third is under arrest following a two-vehicle crash in Fargo. The State Patrol says the crash happened on the I-29 northbound exit ramp from I-94 around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. An SUV pulling a dolly trailer carrying...
FARGO, ND
lptv.org

More Information Released on Bemidji School Bus Crash Near Long Lake

We know more information now about the Bemidji school bus crash that happened near Long Lake on May 23rd. Previously, Lakeland News reported that four juveniles and the bus driver reported no injuries from the crash. But according to the incident report that Lakeland News obtained from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, we’ve learned more about how it happened.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Drivers Injured in Crashes in Polk County, Bemidji

Drivers were injured yesterday in two separate crashes in the Lakeland viewing area. In Polk County, a 61-year-old man from Brooks, MN was taken to the hospital Tuesday when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer near the city of Trail. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dean Allan Thompson suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the collision that happened just after 10 that night.
POLK COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Local woman dies of gunshot wounds; Hornbachers President Matt Leiseth talks possible global food shortage, & NRA applauds WF lawmakers.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom fills in for Tom tonight. Top Headlines: Woman dies from injuries sustained in a shooting outside Plaza Azteca, new soybean plant set for Jamestown, NRA applauds two West Fargo lawmakers. Closer...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Man dies following multiple vehicle crash on I-94 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A 39-year-old Fargo man is dead following a three vehicle crash on Interstate 94 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers were sent to the I-94 exit ramp to northbound Interstate 29 around 4:40. The Highway Patrol says the driver of a suburban was towing a car dolly with a car attached. He had an issue and pulled over on the off ramp’s shoulder. The driver and passenger were standing behind the vehicle. A car rear-ended both vehicles and struck the driver and passenger of the suburban. Both were taken to Sanford Medical Center where one of them died. A 50-year-old Fargo man has serious injuries.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Lost Siamese Cat in South Fargo

We have a report of a lost Blue Point Siamese cat lost in South Fargo. He was lost in the area of 31st Avenue and 20th Street South in Fargo. He wasn’t wearing any tags but was microchipped. His name is Smokey indoor-only cat. He is chipped and fixed....
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE- JUNE 3, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Justyce Akiva Nason-Long, 20, of Crookston, for Domestic Assault by Strangulation. Adonia Rae Daigle, 40, of Cohasset, for DUI and Refusing to Submit to a Chemical Test. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 6/2/2022...
CROOKSTON, MN
wdayradionow.com

Update: Grand Forks Police identify man found outside apartment

(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks police have provided an update in their investigation into an unattended death. Officials have identified the man found over the Memorial Day weekend as 27-year-old Daniel Senger. The Grand Forks-native was found dead outside an apartment building Sunday morning in the eleven-hundred block of 25th Avenue South. There were no obvious signs of trauma, however the circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated.
740thefan.com

GF police identify man in ‘unattended death’ death case

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Authorities in Grand Forks have identified the man who was found dead outside an apartment building there early Sunday. Police say there were no signs of trauma on the body of 27-year-old Daniel Senger, but an investigation into his death is ongoing. Anyone who...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

An old scam continues to target people in the Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “We used to see these things like once a month or once a couple of times a year, but now we’re seeing it once a day almost,” said David Standal, an employee at a local pawn shop. David Standal works at...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Man killed, two injured in west-central Minnesota crash

ORTONVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – An Ortonville man died over the weekend in a two-car collision in Big Stone County. The state patrol says 73-year-old Darryl Klapel was killed in the crash at the junction of US Hwy. 12 and a county road. A passenger in Klapel’s car, 71-year-old Ladonna...
ORTONVILLE, MN
KNOX News Radio

Moorhead police make sizeable drug bust

A drug bust in Moorhead On Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a 33-year old man. Moorhead police and drug agents issued a search warrant on a residence and seized over 500 fentanyl pills…a handgun…and some $20,000 dollars in cash. There was also a child inside the home who under the age of one. Authorities say Maurice Bell was arrested and charged with felony first degree possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment. A family member was able to take custody of the child.
MOORHEAD, MN
willmarradio.com

Wind blows semi on top of SUV

(Evansville MN-) Three people were hurt yesterday when strong winds blew a semi over, crushing a car on I-94 in Grant County. The state patrol says it happened at 6:18 p.m. in Pomme De Terre Township. The semi was traveling westbound on the interstate when a strong gust of wind blew it over, and it landed on top of an SUV that was stopped on the shoulder of the roadway. The driver of the semi, 47 year old Damon Rollins and his passenger 45-year-old Erich Garrido, both of New Jersey, were taken to the Alexandria hospital, as well as the driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Summer Johnson of Coon Rapids. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
GRANT COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

One killed, several injured in area weekend traffic crashes

(Carlos MN-) A Carlos woman was hurt in a one vehicle rollover Saturday morning. The state patrol says 37-year-old Jodie Tatro was hurt when her SUV left Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 13 and crashed in the ditch around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Tatro was taken taken to the Alexandria Hospital with life-threatening injuries and authorities believe alcohol was involved in the crash.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: June 1, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
DETROIT LAKES, MN

