U.K.

The incredible change the Queen has seen

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile witnessing history take these gigantic leaps, the Queen has also seen her own...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Dress worn by Queen's maid of honour at the Coronation, which went missing for 40 years, is painstakingly restored to go on show for the Platinum Jubilee

A lavish maid of honour dress from the Queen's Coronation has been painstakingly restored and will go on display to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The outfit, designed by the Queen's dressmaker Norman Hartnell, was worn by Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill at the 1953 Westminster Abbey ceremony. It has a tiny 22-inch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Platinum jubilee: Queen’s golden carriage seen for first time in 20 years during rehearsal

The Queen’s golden carriage was seen on the streets of London for the first time in 20 years on Wednesday morning (1 June).Members of the Armed Forces carried out a final rehearsal for the platinum jubilee pageant, which is taking place on Sunday as the finale to the Bank Holiday weekend. As part of the parade, moving images from the Queen's coronation (2 June 1953) will be played on the windows of the carriage, to symbolise her riding inside.The coach was last seen for the monarch's golden jubilee. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Platinum jubilee: Portraits of the Queen projected onto StonehengeAbba reunite for first time since 1982 in spectacular Voyage concertEasyJet to cancel more than 20 daily half-term flights from Gatwick
U.K.
Hello Magazine

The Queen faces new heartbreak just days before Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
CELEBRITIES
U.K.
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: An unspoken transition has begun

For raw symbolism this Jubilee weekend, it will be hard to beat the gold State Coach. This notoriously uncomfortable vehicle will be the ceremonial centrepiece of the climax of the Jubilee weekend - the pageant that will travel the coronation route from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Weighing...
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

The Queen’s guards arrested in new scandal days from the Platinum Jubilee

For several months now, if not years, the whole of the British people have been overexcited at the idea of celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Scheduled to take place from 2 to 5 June, England will celebrate 70 years of the Monarch's reign with a major programme of festivities. Between parades, flags, horse races, concerts, and carnivals, these three days are expected to be full of emotion. However, a new scandal has just surfaced that is sure to bother the British Royal Family.
U.K.
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Royal housemaid will wear 1953 Coronation medal with pride

A former royal housemaid who was shown the Coronation dress by the Queen said she would wear her medal "with pride" during the Platinum Jubilee. Williamina Frost, 91, who lives near Cambridge, was working at Buckingham Palace during the Coronation. The day before taking the throne, the Queen gathered palace...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Jubilee boost for Prince Charles as Britons say he SHOULD be the next monarch after the Queen in new poll

More than two-fifths of Britons would support Prince Charles succeeding the Queen on the throne - although a quarter are opposed to him becoming King, a new poll has revealed. Just days before Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are due to begin, an exclusive survey for MailOnline revealed the extent of support for her eldest child to replace her as monarch.
U.K.
Hello Magazine

The Queen joined by loyal companion as she attends Trooping the Colour

In photos published by MailOnline, Lady Susan Hussey accompanied the Queen as she made her way to Buckingham Palace ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Thursday. Travelling in a state Land Rover, the Queen appeared to be in high spirits as she travelled with her lady-in-waiting. The duo twinned in blue with both ladies opting to wear cornflower blue dresses. In a further display of camaraderie, Lady Susan echoed the Queen in her choice of jewellery, choosing to wear pearl earrings and a pearl necklace.
U.K.
The Independent

The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations day by day

As the nation gears up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, here is how the festivities will unfold as the UK pays tribute to its longest-reigning monarch.– Thursday June 2The official programme begins with the Trooping the Colour military spectacle.More than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the Household Division will stage the display on Horse Guards Parade in central London, with the colour trooped by the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards.Some 400 musicians from 10 military bands and corps of drums will march amid pomp and pageantry.The royal family will travel from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to...
WORLD

