The incredible change the Queen has seen

For several months now, if not years, the whole of the British people have been overexcited at the idea of celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Scheduled to take place from 2 to 5 June, England will celebrate 70 years of the Monarch's reign with a major programme of festivities. Between parades, flags, horse races, concerts, and carnivals, these three days are expected to be full of emotion. However, a new scandal has just surfaced that is sure to bother the British Royal Family.
Comments / 0