Local News Briefs: 4-H club to meet June 8

Londonderry Lads and Lassies 4-H news

The Londonderry Lads and Lassies 4-H club met May 26 at the Antrim Firehouse. Livestock project members were reminded about tag dates and poultry ordering deadline. 4-H camp is coming up all forms are online and must be turned in by June 1. The next meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. June 8 at the Londonderry Masonic Lodge. Club members will be cleaning the flower bed and planting flowers.

Rolling Hills BOE meeting today

Rolling Hills Local School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. today, at the central office. A work session will be held on the building project and Student Health and Activity Center.

CIC slated to meet Friday

The Cambridge-Guernsey County Community Improvement Corporation will meet at 8 a.m. Friday, in the first floor conference room of the county administration building. This is a change is meeting location for this meeting only.