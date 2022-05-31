ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, TN

Help sought finding 2 who broke into historic train depot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) — Officials at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area are asking for help in locating two people who broke into the historic Blue Heron Train Depot.

Two white males broke into the facility last week, causing significant damage and destroying and stealing government property, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The individuals were seen on surveillance footage driving an older model black or dark color SUV that had a trailer attached, the statement said. Both men had bandanas covering their faces.

Big South Fork is located in northeastern Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky and covers 125,000 acres (50,585 hectares) of the Cumberland Plateau.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the National Park Service.

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

