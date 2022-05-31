ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington plans new park with access to Kentucky River

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A new park that will allow public access to the Kentucky River is planned in Fayette County.

The city plans to purchase 30 acres (12 hectares) on the river near the Interstate 75 bridge into Madison County, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said last week in a statement. The city has signed an agreement, but the Urban County Council still needs to approve it.

“This will provide new opportunities for recreation in Lexington. It will be a beautiful new park. And those who love kayaks and canoes will have a place to get onto the river and travel 12 miles between locks,” Gordon said.

The $1.16 million cost for the property will come from fees developers pay to the city for the purpose of acquiring land for parks, officials said.

Outdoor recreation has grown significantly in the last two years and the park will establish a new kind of regional tourism with other river counties, said Mary Quinn Ramer, who is president of Lexington’s Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Lexington updates COVID-19 numbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 390 new COVID-19 cases on June 1, 2022. The health department says the average number of new daily cases over a seven-day period is 117. Since the pandemic hit Lexington, the city has recorded 98,101 coronavirus cases and 624...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

KSP conducting traffic safety checkpoints in central Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky State Police will once again be conducting safety checkpoints across central Kentucky to start the month. Multiple posts, including KSP Post 12 in Frankfort which covers Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette Counties, will conduct periodic traffic safety checkpoints approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gordon, KY
Fayette County, KY
Government
City
River, KY
County
Fayette County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

Kentucky floats plan that could ‘minimize’ upcoming RiverLink toll hike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky officials will consider action this week that could soften a toll rate increase on the RiverLink bridges set to start July 1. The Kentucky Public Transportation Infrastructure Authority plans to vote on a resolution at a meeting Wednesday recommending that the Kentucky-Indiana Tolling Body "minimize" the annual rate hike.
WBKR

Kentucky’s 400-Mile Sale Will Cover the Commonwealth [VIDEO]

For the avid yard sale patron, I wouldn't be a bit surprised if the annual 400-mile yard sale is like Christmas--with a big red heart emoji on the calendar app and everything. And it's not like there wouldn't be a connection. I know we're still more than six months away from the holiday season, but I'm guessing if you found the "perfect" item for someone on your shopping list, you'd snag it and hang on to it...regardless of the time of year.
KENTUCKY STATE
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Safety Traffic Checkpoints

Columbia, KY (June 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Washington, Marion, Taylor, Green, Casey, Russell, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
COLUMBIA, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky River#Kayaks#Ap#The Urban County Council
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Floyd County river identified

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky State Police released the name of the body found in Prestonsburg last week. On May 25, 2022, the Prestonsburg Police Department alerted the Kentucky State Police about an unidentified body in the Levisa Fork River. KSP says Gordon McKinney, 54, of Harold, Kentucky was the man found. The […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington man sought on drug charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man sought on drug charges is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police need your help tracking down 32-year-old John Trowbridge. Trowbridge has an indictment for trafficking in a controlled substance. MORE CRIME STOPPERS:. See all Bluegrass Crime Stoppers...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Authorities serve 2 warrants on Lexington street, several arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police swarmed a Lexington neighborhood around noon on Thursday to execute search warrants. The Lexington Police Department, ATF, DEA, and the FBI served two warrants on Chestnut Street. Lt. Corey Doane with Lexington’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit said drugs and guns were seized from the...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

More concerts announced as part of Kentucky State Fair free concert series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More free concerts were announced Wednesday for the 118th Kentucky State Fair. Fair organizers announced three more performers, including a Thursday, Aug. 18, show by Russell Dickerson with Tyler Booth and a Saturday, Aug. 20, show featuring Black Stone Cherry and Ayron Jones. Happy Together Tour...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
foxlexington.com

Lexington records fourth shooting on Memorial Day

LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — Overnight, the fourth of four shootings occurred in Lexington on Memorial Day. Fortunately, the victims of all four shootings are expected to survive. The most recent shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday night. Lexington police called to the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

3 hurt, building damaged in Laurel Co. crash

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are hurt and a building is damaged after a crash in Laurel County. London police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday on Enterprise Lane, near Fourth Street. Officers say a car with two juveniles and an adult ran off the road and crashed...
LONDON, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

929K+
Followers
450K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy