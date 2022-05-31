Lexington plans new park with access to Kentucky River

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A new park that will allow public access to the Kentucky River is planned in Fayette County.

The city plans to purchase 30 acres (12 hectares) on the river near the Interstate 75 bridge into Madison County, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said last week in a statement. The city has signed an agreement, but the Urban County Council still needs to approve it.

“This will provide new opportunities for recreation in Lexington. It will be a beautiful new park. And those who love kayaks and canoes will have a place to get onto the river and travel 12 miles between locks,” Gordon said.

The $1.16 million cost for the property will come from fees developers pay to the city for the purpose of acquiring land for parks, officials said.

Outdoor recreation has grown significantly in the last two years and the park will establish a new kind of regional tourism with other river counties, said Mary Quinn Ramer, who is president of Lexington’s Convention and Visitors Bureau.