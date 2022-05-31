Powerball numbers for Monday, May 30, 2022. No winner, jackpot grows to $168 million

Are you feeling lucky?

The Powerball numbers have been chosen for the Monday, May 30 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $157 million, with a cash option of $93.2 million.

Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing are 27, 28, 51, 68, and 69, and the Powerball is 22. The Power Play was 2.

Did anyone win Powerball last night?

No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot, zero tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $1 million.

The Double Play numbers are 11, 13, 22, 44, 51 and the Powerball is 15.

No tickets matched all six numbers, and nobody matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $500,000.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, June 1 grew to an estimated $168 million with a cash option of $98.8 million million, according to powerball.com .

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How to play Powerball

Here's how to play Powerball:

Powerball's last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to powerball.com :

$632.6 million — Jan. 5; California, Wisconsin.

$185.3 million — Feb. 14; Connecticut.

$473.1 million — April 27; Arizona.

Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com :

$1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California, Wisconsin. $590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida. $587.5 million — Nov. 28, 2012; Arizona, Missouri. $564.1 million — Feb. 11, 2015; North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com :

$1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York. $656 million, Mega Millions — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland. $648 million, Mega Millions — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Powerball numbers for Monday, May 30, 2022. No winner, jackpot grows to $168 million