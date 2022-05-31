ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 4-Euro zone yields rise and spreads widen after data, ECB remarks

By Stefano Rebaudo
 4 days ago

(Adds ECB comments, updates prices)

May 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose and spreads widened on Tuesday as inflation data and European Central Bank officials’ remarks cemented concerns that the ECB might accelerate its monetary tightening path.

Inflation rose to a record high in May, beating analysts’ forecasts and indicating that it is no longer just energy pulling up the headline figure.

ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir told Reuters he would favour a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike in September after 25 bps in July.

His remarks were followed later in the afternoon by comments from ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos who said the ECB should not pre-commit to any specific interest rate path due to the current economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Money markets increased their bets on future ECB tightening, discounting more than 115 bps by year-end from 110 bps last week. They are also pricing in a 40% chance of an additional 25 bps move beyond the 25 bps already fully priced for July.

“Despite Lagarde’s call for ‘gradualism’, which implies a 25 bps rate hike in July and an additional 25 bps move in September, the market continues to price the risk of 50 bps in July,” said Rohan Khanna, research strategist at UBS.

ECB President Christine Lagarde has advocated a gradual approach to monetary tightening while asserting the ECB is free to react to the effects on the economy and the inflation outlook as rates rise.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the bloc’s benchmark, rose 7.7 bps to 1.122%, its highest in over three weeks.

The two-year yield, more sensitive to the ECB’s rate hike path, was up 3.5 bps at 0.527%, its highest since November 2011.

“The market is discounting an 8.8% peak for the HICP (harmonised index of consumer prices) in September, so the inflation story in Europe is not over,” UBS’ Khanna argued.

“In this scenario, it’s fair for the market to price a risk premium for a faster pace of normalisation, which involves a bearish picture for the fixed income market,” he added.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield rose 14 bps to 3.135%, its highest since May 10.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields rose 8 bps to 200 bps.

Expectations of a more aggressive tightening path widen spreads between core and peripheral bond yields as more indebted countries benefit the most from low interest rates.

A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose to a one-week high at 2.1551% from 2.1271% late on Monday.

Deutsche Bank expects “a long period of high inflation where second-round effect and wage pressures can build”. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Additional reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Alison Williams)

