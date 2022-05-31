ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Stocks To Watch For May 31, 2022

By Lisa Levin
 4 days ago
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects HP Inc. HPQ to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $16.17 billion after the closing bell. HP shares rose 0.1% to $38.76 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Salesforce, Inc. CRM to have earned $0.94 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets clsoe. Salesforce shares rose 0.1% to $165.15 in after-hours trading.
  • Natuzzi S.p.A. NTZ reported an operating profit of €1.5 million for the first quarter, down from €3.3 Million in the year-ago period. Its consolidated revenue rose 16.8% to €118.5 million. Natuzzi shares jumped 8.6% to close at $10.39 on Friday.
  • After the closing bell, Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion. Victoria's Secret shares gained 1.2% to $43.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect KE Holdings Inc. BEKE to post a quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion before the opening bell. KE Holdings shares fell 1% to $11.38 in after-hours trading.



