Dogecoin cocreator calls Elon Musk a 'grifter' who had trouble running basic code

By Cheryl Teh
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
People on Twitter are likely enamored by Elon Musk tweeting at them, said dogecoin cocreator Jackson Palmer. Andrew Kelly/Reuters
  • Dogecoin's cocreator called Elon Musk a "grifter," saying the CEO "was and always will be" one.
  • Jackson Palmer said Musk appeared to have trouble running basic code in their private interactions.
  • Palmer also said he "wasn't a fan" of Musk and slammed his attempt to buy Twitter.

