ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Joe Derrick Widick

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

Joe Derrick Widick, age 74 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 in Vanderbilt Wilson Co. Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his parents. Derrick Widick & Margaret Womack Widick; son, Martin “Marty” Derrick Widick.

Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine Smith Widick; daughter, Mary Anne (Kevin) Walton; son, Lane (Kristen) Widick; grandchildren, Emilynne Widick, Nathaniel Widick, Susannah Widick, Faith Walton, John Derrick Walton, & Josie Widick; sisters, Tricia (Reed) Thomas & Mary Margaret (Lee) Whitfield.

Joe was a 1966 graduate of Hillwood High School and received his Bachelor’s degree from David Lipscomb University and his Master’s Degree from Tennessee State University. He was a member of the Maple Hill Church of Christ where he served as Associate Minister and Elder. He taught at Nashville Christian School for 6 years and served as a teacher & Principal with Friendship Christian School for 25 years. He had a passion for Mission Work and served on the Board of Directors at the Baxter Institute in Honduras. He was the former minister of Hebron Church of Christ, Beckwith Church of Christ & Bethel Church of Christ.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the Maple Hill Church of Christ. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the Church. Services will be officiated by his son, Lane Widick, son-in-law, Bro. Kevin Walton & Bro. Rob Long. Honorary pallbearers, Maple Hill Church of Christ current and former Elders and their spouses, Maple Hill Church of Christ Missions Committee and their spouses, Jack & Theresa Stone, and Joe’s loving grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Widick’s memory to the Maple Hill Church of Christ Missions, 102 Maple Hill Road, Lebanon, TN 37087.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL (615) 444-7007 OBITUARY LINE (615) 444-7017
www.partlowchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Joe Derrick Widick appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Dwight Huddleston

Dwight Huddleston, age 71 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on  Sunday morning, May 29, 2022 at his residence. Dwight was a long time barber in Lebanon. The Huddleston family has chosen cremation at Dwight’s request and no services are planned at this time. https://www.hunterfuneral.com   For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/ The post OBITUARY: Dwight Huddleston appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Harvey Allen Fitzgerald

Mr. Harvey Allen Fitzgerald passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, he was 81 years old. Harvey Allen Fitzgerald was born in Fairfield IL to Pauline Minor Fitzgerald and Orvil Fitzgerald. He served in the United States Army. In civilian life, he was an independent contractor with Classic Doors. He is survived by his wife […] The post OBITUARY: Harvey Allen Fitzgerald appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Janet Faye Warden

Mrs. Janet Faye Warden passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, she was 64 years old. Janet was born in Jamestown TN to Helen Joyce Cooper Wright and Arthur Wright. She married the love of her life, Harold Warden. She worked on the assembly line at the Woolen Mill in Lebanon TN. She loved attending […] The post OBITUARY: Janet Faye Warden appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Katie Earleen Rhodes

Mrs. Katie Earleen Rhodes passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, she was 90 years old. Katie E. Rhodes was born in Parsons, TN to William A. & Lavada Lovvo. She worked for the mayor’s office in the city of Lincoln Park, Michigan, as well as, Uniroyal Tire. Katie also worked for TRW in Lebanon, […] The post OBITUARY: Katie Earleen Rhodes appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, TN
Obituaries
Wilson County, TN
Obituaries
City
Lebanon, TN
State
Tennessee State
County
Wilson County, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: David Monroe Campbell

David Monroe Campbell was born Aug. 4, 1994 in Lebanon, TN, son of Violet Thornton Campbell and David Kenwood Campbell, and departed this life on Monday, May 30, 2022 at the age of 27 years. He enjoyed antique farm toys, his children, his job as a dump truck driver, and his volunteer service with the […] The post OBITUARY: David Monroe Campbell appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Cleo Chumbler Jr.

Mr. James “Jim” Cleo Chumbler Jr. went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 20, 2022, he was 89 years old. He was born in Kevil KY to the late Grace S. Chumbler and James Cleo Chumbler Sr. He is preceded in death by a son, James Michael “Mike” Chumbler, a sister, Freida Lee […] The post OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Cleo Chumbler Jr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Mary Margaret Hardeman

Mary Margaret Hardeman, age 76 of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Mt. Juliet Health Care. Born July 3, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Willard Clifford Smith and Katherine Craig Smith and was preceded in death by her brother, W.C. Smith. Margaret was a stock manager and long-time […] The post OBITUARY: Mary Margaret Hardeman appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WATERTOWN, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Randall Kevin Hale

Mr. Randall Kevin Hale of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, he was 57 years old. He was preceded in death by wife, Dana Paris Hale; brother, Joey Morris Hale; and mother-in-law, Glenda Paris. He is survived by father, Glenn (Betty) Hale; mother, Gloria Tinnell; children, Casey Aaron Hale, Cole Matthew Hale, […] The post OBITUARY: Randall Kevin Hale appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Derrick Walton
Person
Joe Hill
Wilson County Source

Recent MTSU Grads Commissioned as Air Force Second Lieutenants at Special Ceremony

Recent MTSU graduates Corwin Cordell and Jalen Ervin received their commissions as U.S. Air Force second lieutenants during a special ceremony for Air Force ROTC Detachment 790, held Saturday, May 14, at the Veterans Memorial outside the Tom H. Jackson Building. The event was sponsored for the second year by the Middle Tennessee State University Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center. […] The post Recent MTSU Grads Commissioned as Air Force Second Lieutenants at Special Ceremony appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Ruth Geraldine Garrison

Mrs. Ruth Geraldine Garrison passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, she was 91 years old. Ruth was born in Statesville TN to Arlena Mabe Dunn and Andrew Dunn. She married the love of her life, Ritchie Garrison, and set about providing a home for him and their family. She enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, home […] The post OBITUARY: Ruth Geraldine Garrison appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Leslie Shannon ‘BJ’ Reed Jr.

Mr. Leslie Shannon “BJ” Reed Jr. passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022. he was 29 years old. BJ Reed Jr. was born in Lebanon TN to Vinnie Tarsh Reed and Leslie Shannon Reed Sr. He was a top 10% graduate of 2010 Watertown High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his masonry job. He […] The post OBITUARY: Leslie Shannon ‘BJ’ Reed Jr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in Wilson County. Rotten Revival 2022 Saturday, June 4, 1:00pm-7:00pm 110 W Main St, Lebanon, TN The Capitol Theater Nashville Curiosities Collective presents our Fifth Annual Rotten Revival. Come shop their unique, weird, wonderful and all around awesome artists, makers and vintage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Vanderbilt Wilson Co#Hillwood High School#The Board Of Directors#The Baxter Institute#Hebron Church Of Christ
Wilson County Source

Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Holds “Best All Around Student Athlete of the Year” Luncheon, Awards Two Scholarships

The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Sports Council Division held the “Best All Around Student Athlete of the Year” Awards Luncheon at Five Oaks Golf & Country Club on May 13, 2022. One male and one female athlete from each high school in Wilson County were nominated by their Athletic Director, Coach, or Principal. […] The post Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Holds “Best All Around Student Athlete of the Year” Luncheon, Awards Two Scholarships appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Opry Mills Will Welcome This Fan Favorite Restaurant in the Fall

Opry Mills just announced The Cheesecake Factory® is slated to open fall 2022. With a space that offers more than 10,000 square-feet, guests can experience a unique, upscale and casual dining experience with more than 250 menu selections, all of which are made fresh and from scratch. “The Cheesecake Factory is so pleased to be […] The post Opry Mills Will Welcome This Fan Favorite Restaurant in the Fall appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Over 40 Items and Classification Discussion on Agenda for TSSAA June Board Meeting

The TSSAA Board of Control will meet at the DoubleTree Hotel in Murfreesboro for a two-day meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. The Board will reconvene on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. Nearly 40 items are on the Board’s annual summer meeting agenda. The Board will have a classification discussion in preparation for […] The post Over 40 Items and Classification Discussion on Agenda for TSSAA June Board Meeting appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

MTSU Professor Earns Statewide Award for STEM Advocacy for Underrepresented Groups

MTSU chemistry professor and Women in STEM Center Director Judith Iriarte-Gross is the 2022 recipient of the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network Excellence in Advocacy Award. Iriarte-Gross received the honor Tuesday, May 10, during the organization’s annual awards at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, recognizing individuals for their efforts to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics. A […] The post MTSU Professor Earns Statewide Award for STEM Advocacy for Underrepresented Groups appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 22, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from May 22 to May 27. Cheatham County Source Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for April 2022 These are the April 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more. Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 22, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Nashville Film Festival Hiring for Multiple Positions

Nashville Film Festival is currently seeking exceptional and motivated professionals to join their team for the 2022 season. This team will drive operational success, represent the NashFilm brand, and contribute to the overall mission of NashFilm’s nonprofit initiatives. Nashfilm is looking for organized, self-sufficient, and proactive candidates with strong communication skills, excellent attention to detail, […] The post Nashville Film Festival Hiring for Multiple Positions appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

MTSU’s New Physician Assistant Studies Celebrates First Public PA Program in Middle Tennessee

MTSU’s new Physician Assistant Studies, or PA, graduate program has been a decade in the making, and the university marked the occasion with a grand opening event last month. “It was an opportunity to make people aware of our existence and who we are since a lot of the work was done during COVID and people […] The post MTSU’s New Physician Assistant Studies Celebrates First Public PA Program in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

AV and Entertainment Tech Company Solotech Announces New Nashville Facility

Earmarking the extraordinary growth that Solotech has experienced in recent years, the company has announced the opening of its massive new facility in Nashville, Tennessee. Covering more than 120,000 square feet of space, Solotech’s new Nashville facility is a powerful picture of what the company has become, and a clear indication of where it’s headed. The global leader […] The post AV and Entertainment Tech Company Solotech Announces New Nashville Facility appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
607
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy