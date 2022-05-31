OBITUARY: Joe Derrick Widick

Joe Derrick Widick, age 74 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 in Vanderbilt Wilson Co. Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his parents. Derrick Widick & Margaret Womack Widick; son, Martin “Marty” Derrick Widick.

Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine Smith Widick; daughter, Mary Anne (Kevin) Walton; son, Lane (Kristen) Widick; grandchildren, Emilynne Widick, Nathaniel Widick, Susannah Widick, Faith Walton, John Derrick Walton, & Josie Widick; sisters, Tricia (Reed) Thomas & Mary Margaret (Lee) Whitfield.

Joe was a 1966 graduate of Hillwood High School and received his Bachelor’s degree from David Lipscomb University and his Master’s Degree from Tennessee State University. He was a member of the Maple Hill Church of Christ where he served as Associate Minister and Elder. He taught at Nashville Christian School for 6 years and served as a teacher & Principal with Friendship Christian School for 25 years. He had a passion for Mission Work and served on the Board of Directors at the Baxter Institute in Honduras. He was the former minister of Hebron Church of Christ, Beckwith Church of Christ & Bethel Church of Christ.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the Maple Hill Church of Christ. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the Church. Services will be officiated by his son, Lane Widick, son-in-law, Bro. Kevin Walton & Bro. Rob Long. Honorary pallbearers, Maple Hill Church of Christ current and former Elders and their spouses, Maple Hill Church of Christ Missions Committee and their spouses, Jack & Theresa Stone, and Joe’s loving grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Widick’s memory to the Maple Hill Church of Christ Missions, 102 Maple Hill Road, Lebanon, TN 37087.

