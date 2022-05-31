OBITUARY: Mary Margaret Hardeman

Mary Margaret Hardeman, age 76 of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Mt. Juliet Health Care.

Born July 3, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Willard Clifford Smith and Katherine Craig Smith and was preceded in death by her brother, W.C. Smith.

Margaret was a stock manager and long-time employee of Walmart in Lebanon.

She is survived by her children, James L. (Tracy) Hardeman, Barbara (Ross) Wheeley, David Hardeman, and Robert Hardeman; grandchildren, Eric (Addie) Hardeman and their son, Clay, Erin Hardeman, Jacob Wheeley, Allison Wheeley, and Jesse Hardeman; sister, Willodene (Clyde) Driver; nieces and nephews.

The Hardeman family has chosen cremation at Margaret’s request and no services are planned at this time.

