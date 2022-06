PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Want to fish but haven’t bought a license yet? Some license-free fishing weekends are coming up. If you’re interested in saltwater fishing, you can go fishing this weekend, June 4th and 5th, without a license. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the saltwater waiver applies to any recreational activity requiring a license, such as crabbing, lobstering, or scalloping. They say a snook or spiny lobster permit is not required these days, but they say to check recreational regulations.

