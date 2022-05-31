ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Wenatchee Police Looking for “Arson Suspect” After Fire Started Inside Target Store

kpq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWenatchee Police are asking for public help to locate a man they say started a fire Sunday evening inside the city’s Target Store. Police and firefighters were called to the scene just after 7 pm, after...

www.kpq.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Stolen Flatbed Truck Recovered in Wenatchee

The Chelan County Sheriff’s office recovered a stolen flatbed truck Friday, June 3rd. A 2007 Gray Chevrolet Silvarado flatbed truck was stolen from a Bainard Road address in Malaga Thursday evening June 2nd, at 5:18 p.m. It was located early Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. on Lindy Street in Wenatchee. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Robert Huddleston said the front license plate was removed, and the truck was easy to take. “The keys were in the truck at the time of theft,” he said. There is no current suspect information.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Traffic Fatality on State Route 17 In Okanogan County Under Investigation

An accident on SR 17 in Okanogan County Friday afternoon injured four people and left one young man dead. Forty eight year old Tonya L. Turner who was driving a gray 2013 Dodge Grand mini van, rear ended 27 year old Daniel Martiniez Pio, who was driving a silver 1999 Mazda Protege Sedan, as he was making a left turn onto Jack Wells Road off State Route 17. Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Jeremy Weber says distracted driving could be a factor in the accident. “The passenger vehicle was trying to take a left onto Jack Wells Road, and upon doing that, the causing driver, which was a mini van, then collided into that vehicle.”
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Barricaded Okanogan Suspect Finally Arrested Thursday

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office finally has a weapons violation suspect in custody after failing to bring him in during a standoff last week. Forty-eight-year-old Jason Kortelever is accused of threatening a neighbor with a gun before barricading himself in his home May 24th. A rockslide prevented some area law enforcement from responding to his residence on Toats Coulee Road in Loomis to help serve a search warrant connected to the threat. Eventually law enforcement left the scene.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
kpq.com

Three Jailed After Allegedly Shooting at Farm Workers, Getting into Police Pursuit

A group of farm workers are uninjured and three people are in jail after a shooting turned to a pursuit in southern Grant County Thursday morning. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the three individuals drove up to a farm work bus next to an agricultural field near Royal City and stole backpacks from the bus. As the suspects reportedly fled in their car at least one round was fired at a group of farm workers.
ROYAL CITY, WA
kpq.com

Grant County Man Arrested Outside Jail After Being Released

A Grant County man was returned back to jail on new charges this week after being allegedly released and immediately committing another crime just outside. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Eduardo Solares Rivera was able to unlock another inmate’s car using a key fob he gained access to. A release by the sheriff’s office stated another inmate, the owner of the vehicle, was storing the key fob in Solares’ Rivera’s property box.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Police Chief Named President of Influential State Law Enforcement Association

Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown is now the president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) board of directors. Crown officially assumed the role at the organization’s annual meeting last month. WASPC is a unique association which combines representatives from local, state, tribal, and federal agencies...
kpq.com

PowerHouse Ministries Receives $40,000 Grant to Maintain Day Shelter

PowerHouse Ministries will receive a grant for $40,000 over two years to help keep the lights on at its homeless day shelter in East Wenatchee. The grant was approved by the Wenatchee City Council, who is in charge of distributing homeless tax funds generated in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. Glen...
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Target Store#Wenatchee Police Looking#Raiders#Wenatchee Police Sgt
kpq.com

Two Airports in Douglas County to Receive Upgrades

Two airports in Douglas County will soon receive some necessary maintenance and upgrades. The Waterville airport is currently in the design phase of a project that will include the installation of several new ground instruments and a restroom, along with new edge lighting for its runway. Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

NCW Libraries Summer Programs Begin June 13

NCW Libraries will launch their summer programs on June 13. This year’s lineup has been expanded and includes events and activities at all 30 branch locations in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Ferry and Okanogan Counties, as well as virtually through the NCW Libraries website. Public relations specialist Michelle McNeill says...
CHELAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kpq.com

Housing Summit Focuses on Solving Acute Problem in Wenatchee and NCW

A group of private and public businesses along with non-profit groups are forming partnership to address the acute housing shortage the Wenatchee Valley. They attended the NCW Regional Housing Summit at Pybus Public Market this week, where ideas were shared on how provide more housing that’s also affordable. Steve...
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy