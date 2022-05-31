ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distinct mutational features across preinvasive and invasive subtypes identified through comprehensive profiling of surgically resected lung adenocarcinoma

By Chan Xiang
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) is a heterogeneous disease. Our study aimed to understand the unique molecular features of preinvasive to invasive LUAD subtypes. We retrospectively analyzed the clinical, histopathological, and molecular data of 3,254 Chinese patients with preinvasive lesions (n"‰="‰252), minimally invasive adenocarcinomas (n"‰="‰479), and invasive LUAD (n"‰="‰2,523). Molecular data were elucidated...

