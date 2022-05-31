Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Calhoun County in south Texas South central Victoria County in south central Texas Northeastern Refugio County in south central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 612 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McFaddin, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tivoli. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CALHOUN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO