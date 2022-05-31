ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Local athletes headed to Special Olympics USA Games

Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo local athletes are traveling this week to Orlando, Fla., to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games. Jake Kerr (athlete) of Coeur d'Alene and Matthew Creighton (Unified Partner) of Post Falls began training together in June 2021 after...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Notes June 4, 2022

The Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen class AA team's game vs. the Yakima Pepsi Beetles on Friday at Medical Lake High, part of a tournament hosted by Medical Lake and Colfax, was canceled due to the threat of rain and thunderstorms. The Lums have two tourney games scheduled for today at McDonald...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Golf and Bunco tournaments Saturday in Cd'A

COEUR d’ALENE — On Site for Seniors is hosting its Roundup at the Ponderosa fundraising golf and Bunco tournament Saturday at Ponderosa Springs Golf Course in Coeur d'Alene. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the golf course, 1291 N. Galena Drive, Coeur d'Alene. Tournament play begins at 11.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Charlet Anabel Hannon, 94

In loving memory of our mother, Charlet Anabel Hannon, who passed away on May 9, 2022, after a brief illness surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of Daniel Hannon who preceded her in death in 2003. They were married for 55 years. She was also a loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

James Preston Freeman, 52

James Preston Freeman, 52, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away May 21, 2022 in Montana. He was born in Deer Lodge, Mont., Aug. 27, 1969, the son of Georgeanna Ardiss Hartung. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. until noon, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Yates Funeral...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Coeur54 hitting the fairways to fundraise

COEUR d’ALENE — With a goal of raising $30,000 in its third year, the Coeur54 Foundation is holding its golf invitational on June 7. Spokesperson Dustin Ainsworth said the foundation has chosen to donate this year to Newby-ginnings, a local nonprofit that provides basic necessities and household items to veterans, active military and their families.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
#Special Olympics Usa#Espn#Unified Partner
Coeur d'Alene Press

KHS pushing toward capital campaign goal

COEUR d’ALENE — While the Kootenai Humane Society’s new home is under construction, funds are still needed to cover the $8 million project. KHS has raised just over $5.5 million. “We have work still to do,” said Vicky Nelson, KHS spokeswoman. “But we’re confident we’ll get there."...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

ArtFest Spokane is this weekend

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture's ArtFest is taking place at a new location this weekend after two years online because of the pandemic. ArtFest is returning to its origins — relocating from Coeur d'Alene Park in Browne's Addition to the MAC campus where it all began 37 years ago.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A Shrine Club needs new members

We were elated to see the front-page story about the Hayden Senior Center (aka: The Hayden Senior Gems) partnering with the Coeur d’Alene Shrine Club following the sale of their previous venue, which had resulted in a steep rent increase. This was indeed a win-win situation for both groups and an opportunity for growth as well.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Farewell, 'simply' North Idaho

This is typically a research-based column space, meant to make little reference to anything personal. As you read this, we’re cleaning an empty house which is no longer ours. The Pod with our meager belongings is gone, and tomorrow morning, we’ll no longer be Kootenai County residents. After 23 years of Idaho life.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Treaty Rock treated to a history lesson

POST FALLS — Treaty Rock Elementary fourth-graders were treated to lessons in Post Falls history Friday. Rotating through several stations in small groups, students enjoyed pioneer games outside, learned about safety in the woods from Tom Newcombe, a member of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit, learned how to make butter with retired special education teacher Lorie Kalosky and soaked in the knowledge of Kim Brown, Judy Cowan and Pam Rodkey from the Post Falls Historical Society and more.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Reserve your seats for 'Don Pasquale'

Reserve your seats for "Don Pasquale," Inland Northwest Opera's annual Opera on the Lake production aboard a Lake Coeur d'Alene Cruise boat July 17 and 18. The titular character Don Pasquale offers a suitable match for his nephew, Ernesto, only to be rebuffed. In his desire to disinherit Ernesto, he is thrust into a mad plot that becomes his worst nightmare.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 4 2022

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Welcome to 'Stewy's Corner'

COEUR d’ALENE — When a stranger walks up at 16th and Coeur d’Alene, real-life Stewy hops down from the front porch and trots over. Her little stub tail is wagging and she is smiling. The mini-Australian Corgi is alert, curious and friendly. “She likes people,” said Stewy’s...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'A Musical Journey'

Longtime piano instructor Marilynn Snyder will perform "A Musical Journey" at the Music Conservatory of Coeur d'Alene at 7 tonight. The performance will include music from Handel, Mozart and Brahms as well as 20th century ballades. Snyder will close with Burt Bacharach's “What the World Needs Now is Love."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Special Forces group to dedicate chapter to fallen Green Beret

POST FALLS — An activation and dedication ceremony for Kootenai County's first chapter of the Special Forces Association will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at the Idaho National Guard Armory in Post Falls. The public is invited to attend. Retired Sgt. Maj. Stephen Durfee helped found the...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

The backyard railroad

It has been decades since a train car was last seen on tracks parallel to the Spokane River, but thanks to the efforts of two longtime North Idaho residents, history has made a comeback. Those boating along the river near Blackwell Island, walking the Centennial Trail near Northwest Boulevard or...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A firefighters recognized

Erik Loney has been selected as the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department's firefighter/paramedic of the year. “We can’t express how proud we are of Paramedic Loney for this achievement," said Fire Chief Thomas Greif. "Erik demonstrates a high level of professionalism and commitment to this profession on a daily basis. The Fire Department, city of Coeur d’Alene and entire community are fortunate to have him as a first responder."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

