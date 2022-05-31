Susan Kay Rinard

Judith Rae Cooper Lipscomb, 66, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on June 1, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Visitation, 4-7 p.m. Monday, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Lipscomb family.
Debra Darlene Stanley, 70 of Williamstown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family May 30, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 20, 1952, in Mullens, Wyoming County WV, a daughter of the late Paul E. and Helen M. Ellis Burrell. Debra was a proud, loving, and dedicated...
Maurice Lee Tefft, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his residence. Maurice was born on Oct. 11, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of Maurice Samuel Tefft and Reda Rae Burkhart. He worked for Tebay Dairy Company and Broughtons Dairy. Maurice is survived by his...
Savannah J. Wagner, 51, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly May 29, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on Oct. 6, 1970, in Marietta, Ohio, the daughter of Donald Eugene Parsons and Opal Jane Sinclair. In addition to her parents, Savannah is survived by her husband Joseph...
Dorothy Jane Parsons, 68, of Mineral Wells, passed away May 29, 2022, at the Arbors of Marietta. She was born at Salem, WV, Nov. 3, 1953, the daughter of the late Glenn Henry and Irene Lela Gibson Davis. She was a Homemaker and Christian by faith. Dorothy had a heart...
Ronald D. McCloy, 78, Elizabeth, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. Funeral services for Ronald will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St., Parkersburg. Visitation will be held 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 2. A full obituary will run in the Wednesday newspaper.
Eric Alan Butler, 48, Belmont, WV, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. Born in Marietta, Ohio, on April 18, 1974, he was a son of Teresa Mae Smith Butler and the late Clifford Dale Butler. He was a 1992 graduate of St. Marys High School. He worked at Dupont as a supervisor. Eric loved wrestling and Marshall Sports. He was highly skilled at many forms of construction.
Gene Hall DeWitt, 91, of Sandyville, passed away on May 29, 2022, at his home. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Thursday, at Sandyville Church of Christ, with Minister Kyle Lancaster officiating. Visitation, noon – 2 p.m. Thursday. Burial, Ravenswood Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at roush94@yahoo.com or on our Facebook page.
A.D. Steed, now safe in the arms of Jesus, was born June 28, 1939. He passed away peacefully at home May 31, 2022. Born to the late Martin V. and Jessie L. Steed of Waverly, West Virginia. He graduated from Williamstown High School in 1956, where he played basketball and...
Steven Joseph Carmichael, 69, of Ravenswood, passed away May 27, 2022, at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley. Service was Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, with Pastor David Long officiating. Condolences may be shared at castofuneralhome.com.
Randall Chester Bell, 72 of Parkersburg, passed away May 29, 2022 at his residence. He was born August 6, 1949 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Noble S. and Ruby Newbanks Bell. Randy was President and Co-Founder of Williamstown Fabricators. He was a member of the Mount Olivet Masonic...
Edward Allen “Ed” Broome, 87, of Glenville, WV; (Baldwin Community) departed this earthly life in the mid-morning hours of Monday, May 30, 2022 at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born April 29, 1935 in Tulsa, OK; son of the late Alonzo Edward...
Brian Lee Barker, 60, of Williamstown, passed away peacefully Monday, May 30, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born February 1, 1962, in Vallejo, CA, a son of Charlotte A. Smith Barker of Mineral Wells and the late Jack L. Barker, former Pennsboro Chief of Police. Brian attended Parkersburg South...
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court between May 26-30: * Timothy Wayne Snyder, 41, Vincent, waived a preliminary hearing on third-offense driving on a revoked license. * Natasha Ann Fish, 26, Mineral Wells, pleaded guilty to a DUI, fined $345.25 and sentenced to...
PARKERSBURG — The Henry Cooper Log Cabin Museum in Parkersburg’s City Park will open for the season Sunday, June 5. The Centennial Chapter of the Daughters of American Pioneers, which operates the log cabin museum, will hold its annual Henry Cooper Day from 1-4 p.m. Sunday with free admission and tours.
PARKERSBURG — Rolls of cable, articles of clothing, toys, canned food, boxes, crates, wood pallets, gasoline cans, chairs, a snowboard and much, much more covered the ground in the woods below and behind Moose Lodge #1118 off DuPont Road Wednesday. But before workers from J.C. Bosley Construction could start...
VIENNA — The second annual Vienna Mud Run will be held starting with registration 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Vienna Recreation Building. Sponsored by the YMCA of Parkersburg and the city of Vienna, participants will run or walk the 1.25 mile-long course in the woods between the recreation center and Jackson Middle School.
PARKERSBURG — Veterans, supporters and families gathered on Monday, during Memorial Day, to honor those who have died while serving across the Mid-Ohio Valley. Bill Harpold, president of the Belpre Area Veterans, described Memorial Day as the most expensive holiday on the calendar. “Every hot dog, every burger, every...
