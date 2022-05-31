Susan Kay Rinard

Eric Alan Butler, 48, Belmont, WV, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. Born in Marietta, Ohio, on April 18, 1974, he was a son of Teresa Mae Smith Butler and the late Clifford Dale Butler. He was a 1992 graduate of St. Marys High School. He worked at Dupont as a supervisor. Eric loved wrestling and Marshall Sports. He was highly skilled at many forms of construction.

