Warning! This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1! Read at your own risk!. Will Byers has been a pivotal character since the start of the series, however, people started noticing that his character has been set aside for so many times and for the instance of Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1, everyone has seem to have forgotten his birthday that even the creators of the show, the Duffer Brothers, admitted to it.

