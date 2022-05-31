ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth County, KS

Flood Watch issued for Ellsworth, McPherson, Rice, Saline by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 06:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 05:27:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take...

Special Weather Statement issued for Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for north central Kansas. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks; Smith Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Rooks, western Smith and Phillips Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1008 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of Kensington to near Glade to near Webster State Park. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Kirwin around 1020 PM CDT. Stockton around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Kensington and Athol. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN NORTON...SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR...NORTHEASTERN GOVE AND GRAHAM COUNTIES At 1012 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Edmond to 8 miles southeast of Hoxie to 4 miles west of Grainfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Hill City, Hoxie, Quinter, Grainfield, Grinnell, Gove and Lenora. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 84 and 111. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
Severe Weather Statement issued for Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL THOMAS...SOUTHERN NORTON...SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR...NORTHEASTERN GOVE AND GRAHAM COUNTIES At 955 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Lenora to near Hoxie to 3 miles north of Grinnell, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lenora, Grainfield, Edmond, Gove, Park and Nicodemus. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 84 and 111. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GOVE COUNTY, KS

