Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. A group of NC Senators in Raleigh want the state to give drivers some cash to spend on fuel. Recently, I wrote an article talking about North Carolina has a $6.2 Billion Surplus. During this time the North Carolina General Assembly was not discussing offering relief to North Carolina drivers. Since then a group of Democratic Senators will like to use a portion of the surplus money to give to NC drivers relief at the pumps.

4 DAYS AGO