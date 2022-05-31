ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plantation, FL

2-year-old ‘livin’ his best life’ on wheels brings smiles to millions

GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y83BN_0fvSKTsc00

A two-year-old boy from Plantation, Florida, is melting hearts and putting smiles on millions of faces with his expert wheelchair spins and happy clapping in a video that’s gone viral on TikTok.

Kassey Jagodzinski, 22, shared the sweet video of her son Archer at the end of April with the caption, “Livin’ his best life,” and in the last month, it has racked up over 6 million views and over half a million likes.

The mom of two told “Good Morning America” she never thought her son’s video would catch the attention of so many since she often shares snippets of her family life online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N29EV_0fvSKTsc00
Kassey Jagodzinski - PHOTO: Clark and Kassey Jagodzinski are parents of two, Archer, 2, and Oakley, 10 months.

Jagodzinski also uses her social media pages to raise awareness of spina bifida, a condition Archer has and which affects people differently.

MORE: Student and teacher build bus stop for boy with spina bifida

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , spina bifida is a birth defect of the spine where the backbone supporting the spinal cord doesn’t fully develop and which can lead to spinal cord or nerve damage.

“[Archer] was diagnosed with spinal bifida when I was 20 weeks pregnant,” Jagodzinski explained to “GMA.”

“We had no clue what was going on because the ultrasounds and the MRIs looked like it was just a fluid-filled sac but when he was born, we found out that it had nerves involved. So he is paralyzed [from] the hips, waist area down. He's never moved his legs,” she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yqdi_0fvSKTsc00
Kassey Jagodzinski - PHOTO: According to their parents, Oakley loves to chase her older brother in his wheelchair and steal his toys.

But with his little blue wheelchair from Frog Mobility, Archer has as active as any toddler.

“It’s called the GoBro,” Jagodzinski revealed. “Once we put him in that one, he just clicked and he figured it out immediately.”

MORE: 2-year-old unable to crawl now cruising thanks to dad's smart invention

“Once he was able to be mobile, it just exploded because as soon as he started wheeling around, he started rolling over,” she said, adding that he loves to use his wheelchair. “Then as soon as he started doing that, he started to crawl and as he was scooting around on his bottom at the same time, he was into everything and being able to just be like a normal kid, instead of sitting down all the time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbfNd_0fvSKTsc00
Kassey Jagodzinski - PHOTO: Kassey Jagodzinski describes her son Archer as a "super determined" boy who is always making his parents laugh.

It appears Archer’s not letting anything hold him back.

“He's got a big personality and attitude,” his mother said. “He is super determined to kind of do and get whatever he wants. He's hilarious. He's always making us laugh. He's a talker.”

Clark Jagodzinski, Archer’s father agrees. “He’s very friendly in grocery stores. He's constantly just waving at everybody, saying hi, like saying bye-bye to everybody,” he said.

The Jagodzinskis say the last two years with Archer have been incredibly life changing.

“He's grown so much in just such a short time. He's only two years old and he's the most amazing kid we've ever met,” Kassey Jagodzinski said. “He is stronger than anybody I know. … He was in the NICU for two weeks, so even as a two-week-old little NICU baby, he was just pushing along and he was off his IVs and off his oxygen before they were expecting him to and it's amazing how he just defied the odds.

“We weren't sure what to expect. And he's kind of he's made it a little bit easier on us, but he's just a great kid and he’s super amazing,” she added.

Comments / 8

Bertha Hamara
2d ago

His such a bundle of joy. God 🙏 bless this kid and other children that are faced with similar situations.

Reply
9
Related
The Independent

The girl with ‘spun glass hair’: Meet the eight-year-old with a mane that can’t be combed

A mother who affectionately called her daughter “a little scarecrow” when she was tiny because of her uncombable hair syndrome says the eight-year-old has blossomed into a style icon boasting a  multi-coloured “lion’s mane.”One of only 100 people worldwide thought by scientists to have been diagnosed with the rare genetic condition causing dry, frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat, rather than wanting to tame her crowning glory, Holly Wright, loves it, according to her mother, Emma Wilson, 41.Concerned she might be teased when she started school, the social worker, who lives in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, with Holly and her...
KIDS
The US Sun

I’ll raise my adopted twins & biological son as triplets – say they’re not & they’ll tear you apart

A MUM-OF 10 told how she is raising her biological son and his twin brothers as triplets - and if you say they aren't the little lads will "tear you apart". Alicia Dougherty, the matriarch of the Dougherty Dozen, left people smiling when she shared the news on her TikTok page - largely because the youngsters are different races and heights.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plantation, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Archer, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Oxygen#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
pethelpful.com

Husky-Malamute Throwing Tantrum Like a Kid Has Parents Everywhere Laughing

Whoever said dogs are brave and strong all the time should probably take a look at a video shared by @nikkoboy_huskamute on TikTok. It's like this: her dog Nikko (a Husky/Malamute mix) was having an absolute fit when she asked him to come inside for the night. So much so that people online are saying the pup acted like a stubborn little kid.
ANIMALS
Lefty Graves

Great-Grandpa Went Out For A Loaf Of Bread: Returned 5 Months Later

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father has long had a habit of going to the grocery store and coming back with everything on the list, except for the loaf of bread. We were laughing about this the other day when my father suddenly remembered this story.
GMA

GMA

54K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy