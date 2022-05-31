ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Edgecombe County puts trauma front and center to heal the community

By Clarissa Donnelly-DeRoven
North Carolina Health News
 4 days ago
Students in the Honor Opportunity Purpose and Excellence — HOPE — program start each morning by breathing. The alternative high school, nested within Tarboro High...

WITN

Kinston youth curfew: Mayor provides exceptions to ordinance amendment

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is requesting stronger enforcement of a preexisting curfew for youths in the city. The city says its existing Youth Protection Ordinance, which has been in place for years, imposes a curfew that prevents anyone under 18 unaccompanied by their parents or guardians from being on the streets at night after 11 p.m.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Looking to curtail youth violence, Kinston leaders consider curfew

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is reintroducing a youth curfew ordinance that was first implemented in 2006. Hardy and another city official agreed that measures need to be put in place to reduce the violence in the community, but the measures they want to take differ. Once city council member said over […]
KINSTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hurricane-related illnesses impacting Black and brown communities most

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. — Black and American Indian people are disproportionately impacted by hurricanes and the flood-borne illnesses that come with them. A study shows links between gastrointestinal illnesses and hurricanes in North Carolina. Black and brown people suffer the most. ER visits increased 11% for these groups after two...
PRINCEVILLE, NC
WITN

Out at dinner, Nash County teen saves restaurant employee’s life

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - What started out as a completely normal family dinner in early May soon turned into a test of skill and bravery for one Nash County student. When gunshots flew across a Chili’s restaurant in Rocky Mount on May 6th, 17-year-old Mariah Poland did what most people couldn’t: she sprung into action to save a life.
WITN

Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Another Pitt County student has been charged with making a school threat. Deputies say a social media message was posted around 1:00 p.m. last Thursday that a shooting would happen at Bethel Elementary School. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, and extra law...
#Alternative High School#School Counselor
WNCT

‘Jail and Bail’: Local officials locked up for a cause

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, Police Chief Mark Holtzman and other local leaders got locked up Thursday as part of a unique fundraiser. Boneyard Harley-Davidson hosted a “Jail and Bail” fundraiser to raise money for the kids of the Jackie Robinson Baseball League. As some familiar faces including Connelly, Sheriff Paula Dance, […]
FOX8 News

Over $40 million in grant money approved to fight gun violence in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — With a unanimous vote of approval, individuals on the Governor’s Crime Commission approved the funding of more than 120 grants that would address violence within the state of North Carolina with the possibility of more funding of grants to come.   The commission held its quarterly meeting on Thursday in Raleigh […]
RALEIGH, NC
News Break
Politics
cbs17

Wake County teacher resigns following ‘pregnant man’ flashcard controversy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A preschool teacher in Fuquay-Varina has resigned following a controversy surrounding LGBTQ flashcards beings used in her classroom. On May 27, House Speaker Tim Moore (R) posted about the flashcards, saying Rep. Erin Paré (R-Wake) learned of them from a concerned constituent. Moore’s post...
newsfromthestates.com

Living in his car, then a one-star motel, Goldsboro man who survived Hurricane Matthew gets little relief from state

Man’s advocate says NCORR ignored requests for emergency repairs. [Editor’s note: This is among several Policy Watch profiles of homeowners who remain displaced from Hurricane Matthew, which devastated parts of North Carolina in October 2016. These personal stories are part of Policy Watch’s ongoing investigation into the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency, which has mishandled the RebuildNC program. Five and half years after the storm hit, hundreds of households, equivalent to thousands of people, still do not have permanent homes; they are living in motels, travel trailers, with relatives, or even in their damaged houses. For each profile, Policy Watch has given residents the option of using their full names, partial names or no name at all, depending on their comfort level.]
GOLDSBORO, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Beaufort County Juneteenth celebration planned

Washington is gearing up for the inaugural Greater Beaufort County Historic Juneteenth Celebration on June 18-20. The three-day event marks the 157th anniversary of the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, announcing that all slaves in the United States were free. On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden, signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, which recognizes June 19 as a federal holiday.
newbernnow.com

Tisdale House – Free to New Owner

Welcome to the Tisdale House, located at 1312 Broad Street in New Bern, North Carolina. The house dates back to the early 1900’s and was constructed on farmland outside city limits. More than 100 years later, New Bern has grown up around it. The three-story home (with a basement) now sits in a strip of commercial businesses on a property designated for a new recreation center.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Elizabeth City man arrested in Virginia on fentanyl charge

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pasquotank County deputies say a man has been arrested in Virginia after law enforcement stopped his vehicle and seized about 10,000 dosage units of fentanyl. The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Jamaal Dance has been charged with a felony count of possession with intent...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
WITN

Craven County deputies asking for help finding stolen trailer

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a trailer stolen from the Ernul community. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a report was filed Friday, but the trailer was stolen within the past two weeks on Cayton Road. The trailer...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
North Carolina Health News

North Carolina Health News

Chapel Hill, NC
1K+
Followers
814
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

 https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/

