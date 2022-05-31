ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Yorkshire Post praised for 'genius' Boris Johnson front page made up of people who followed the rules

By Indy100 Staff, Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

The Yorkshire Post has been praised after posting a recreation of a photograph of Boris Johnson raising a glass in Downing Street during lockdown - using photos of all the people who followed the rules.

The editor of The Yorkshire Post , James Mitchison, shared the powerful front page, which is an advertisement created by campaign group 38 Degrees, as pressure mounts on Boris Johnson amid the drip-drip of party pics from behind the door of Number 10 and following the publication of the damning Sue Gray report.

The headline read: "Lockdown looked very different inside and outside Number 10. This image of the PM partying is made up of people who stayed home to save lives."

While the campaign group said on its website: "Instead of leaving that public anger and hurt to fester, 38 Degrees has campaigned to make sure the British public have a way of making their voices – and their stories -heard by those who can hold our lawmakers, turned lawbreakers, to account."

One person replied: "I see a very clever idea realised with extraordinary skill to make an exceptional, potent, damning image. Bravo. Great page."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Another said: "How to make a point in pictures, no words needed."

A third added: "Wow. This is easily one of the best front pages I have ever seen. Well done."

One called it simply: "Genius."

The photo of Johnson shows him raising a glass at a leaving party for Lee Cain on 13th November 2020, with bottles of alcohol and party food on the table in front of him. Johnson was not fined by the Metropolitan Police for his involvement in this event though we do know this was one of the eight events they dished out fines over.

Meanwhile, on Monday, more Conservative MPs including former attorney general Jeremy Wright joined growing calls for prime minister Boris Johnson to resign in the wake of Partygate .

Eleven Tory MPs have publicly urged the PM to quit since Sue Gray's report was published , bringing the total number to 27.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, is the only person who knows the exact number of letters of no confidence submitted.

He is not expected to say anything until he has received 54 letters. That is the threshold that needs to be reached to trigger a confidence vote.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Boris Johnson was booed at the Jubilee and everyone said the same thing

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie were greeted with boos and some cheers after they arrived a St Paul's Cathedral for the National Thanksgiving Service as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Some members of the crowd booed as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie got out of their car and walked up the steps of the cathedral where he gave a reading from the New Testament as a part of the service. The prime minister's appearance at the highly anticipated event comes after months of controversy surrounding himself and the Partygate scandal at Number 10 which resulted...
POLITICS
Indy100

Nadine Dorries mocked for claiming Boris wasn't booed at the Queen’s jubilee

Nadine Dorries has been one of the most loyal supporters of Boris Johnson ever since the Partygate scandal first broke, and her latest claim about the Prime Minister has been mocked pretty relentlessly online. The Culture minister said that Johnson and his wife Carrie were not greeted with boos after they arrived at St Paul's Cathedral for the National Thanksgiving Service as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. When, in reality, they were. Some members of the crowd booed as the pair got out of their car and walked up the steps of the cathedral on Friday. Sign up to our free Indy100...
U.K.
Indy100

Boris Johnson left speechless after brutal first question during interview with Mumsnet

Boris Johnson received a grilling from Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts and she certainly didn't hold back with the first question she put to the prime minister.In the interview which took place at Number 10, Roberts mentioned how about half of the questions submitted by users to the PM were on the subject of "trust and integrity."She then read a question from one Mumsnet user who referred to the infamous Partygate scandal and Roberts noted how this question "summed up the mood" on the parent-based internet forum.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterRoberts said: "One user would like to know...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Wright
Person
Graham Brady
Person
Boris Johnson
Hello Magazine

The Queen gives Prince Harry new medal following his return to the UK

The Queen has awarded Prince Harry a medal on his return to the UK for her Platinum Jubilee. The privately-funded medals are commemorative, in honour of the monarch's incredible 70-year reign, and have been distributed to both working and non-working members of the royal family. The gold medals are attached...
U.K.
Indy100

Culture win may bring 7,000 jobs and 16 million visitors to Bradford

City of Culture 2025 is expected to bring 7,000 new jobs and a visitor spend of around £700 million to Bradford, according to a report prepared for the local council.Prime Minister Boris Johnson led the congratulations on Tuesday night when Bradford was announced as the successor to Coventry.On Wednesday, Bradford Council said its analysis showed that the district will attract £26 for every £1 invested by 2030 due to the City of Culture 2025.The Bradford district has started to come to life like never beforeCouncil leader Susan HinchcliffeWinning the race came with an award of £275,000 from the government to...
ECONOMY
Indy100

Prince Louis' reaction to the Jubilee flypast had people in tears

The Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations are in full swing but not every member of the Royal Family is having a great time.During the flypast over Buckingham Palace, which featured 70 planes from the Royal. Navy, army and Royal Air Force, young prince Louis, the youngest of prince William and Kate Middleton's children could be seen covering his ears as the sound of some of the jets was just a bit too much for his small ears to take. Stood between his mother and the Queen, Louis could also be seen with his elbows perched on the balcony, acting as if...
U.K.
Indy100

Zara and Mike Tindall support royal portrait in aid of Great Ormond Street

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara and former England rugby player Mike Tindall have visited Stafford Hotel in London to celebrate a painting of the monarch in her younger days.Carne Griffiths created the artwork, titled The Platinum Queen, which will have a limited edition print run of 70 in honour of the Queen’s historic reign.Each print will be hand-finished by the artist, using mixed media with a fluorescent, diamond dust and platinum leaf layer, with £150 from each sale going to the Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) Children’s Charity.[instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CeTDqVxgTY4/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading expand=1]Liverpool-born Griffiths’ original artwork sold for £25,000 in December, with all proceeds...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Front Page#Uk#The Yorkshire Post#British
Indy100

Former protection officer recounts moment tourists did not recognise Queen

A former Royal protection officer has recounted the moment he and the Queen met two American tourists who did not recognise the monarch.Speaking to Sky News as part of its coverage of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Richard Griffin said he was accompanying the Queen on a picnic in Balmoral when they met the pair of Americans who were on a walking holiday.“The Queen would always stop and say hello” when she met people, Mr Griffin said, and they greeted the two tourists.“It was clear from the moment that we first stopped (that) they hadn’t recognised the Queen, the American gentleman...
U.K.
Indy100

Big Jet TV leaves people 'emotional' while covering the platinum jubilee fly past

Popular YouTube channel Big Jet TV has left people "emotional" while covering Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee fly past.The live aviation YouTube channel went viral in February during Storm Eunice as Jerry Dyer (the channel's commentator) joyously provided commentary as pilots tried to land at Heathrow as the storm's wind reached up to 100mph.The hysterical commentary was informative and passionate, and today (2 June), they have decided to ditch the airport where they usual film content for something swankier - the Queen's platinum jubilee.The flypast was made up of 70 aircraft, including the RAF Red Arrow and the Hawker Hurricane,...
U.K.
Indy100

'Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce' climbs UK charts ahead of platinum jubilee

The song "'Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce"' is rising up the UK charts ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee on Thursday (2 June).On Tuesday (31 May), Official Charts took to their Twitter account to share the news that the rock band The K***s - who penned the song about the Duke of York - has made it to the UK's Top 20 trending songs.According to the official list, "Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce" reached number 12 on the list.For those unfamiliar with what a nonce is, it's a British slang word for a paedophile. ...
WORLD
Indy100

Lip-reader reveals what Prince Harry said after tense Jubilee event

A professional lip reader has taken a guess as to what Prince Harry said to Zara Tindall after attending day two of the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations.Shortly after attending thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be seen standing next to Harry's cousin and having a friendly conversation. Jeremy Freeman, a professional lip reader, gave The Mirror some insight into what the couple could have been speaking about with Zara, who recently gave birth to her son Lucas. "You lost some weight," Freeman says Prince Harry told his cousin. Freeman says Zara replied...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Indy100

This is what the Queen's chilled-out and luxurious morning routine looks like

What do mornings look like for Queen Elizabeth II?According to royal sources, she has an intricate morning routine, including enjoying pricey chocolate biscuits, a tranquil bath, and a scrumptious breakfast.That all sounds pretty heavenly!So, if you are interested in following the daily routine of Her Majesty and tapping into your inner royal, read on.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter7.30am - Pre-breakfast cup of teaRegardless of where she is, the Queen is always woken up at this time every day and in the same way.Her personal maid will lightly knock on the door, enters and places a tray...
U.K.
Indy100

'Platty Joobs' divides nation as alternative name of platinum jubilee

"Platty Joobs" has divided the nation as an alternative name for Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee.The new term, which has trended on Twitter, was embraced by some as a sassy way of saying platinum jubilee, however, others seemed to despise it.Journalist and author Caitlin Moran was among those who weren't fond of the title.She tweeted: "The Platinum Jubilee being called 'The Platty Joobs' might be the worst thing to have ever happened in my lifetime. And yet ... I've started whispering it to myself."Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter \u201cThe...
WORLD
Indy100

Kim Jong-un sent his regards to the Queen for the Platinum Jubilee

Kim Jong-un sent his regards to Queen Elizabeth II for the platinum jubilee.The North Korean leader's private letter marked the Queen becoming the first British monarch 70-year reign on the throne.In a report by The Mirror, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace did confirm that the monarch had obtained a letter from Kim, but no further details were revealed about it."The private message from Kim Jong Un to Her Majesty The Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee is in line with standard practice of receiving messages from countries with whom we have diplomatic relations," they told the outlet.The news outlet also...
WORLD
Indy100

Seamus the Irish wolfhound ‘stealing the show’ at Trooping the Colour

Seamus, an Irish wolfhound and the Irish Guards’ regimental mascot, has sparked praise on social media for his role in Thursday’s Trooping the Colour.He was trained with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, and is officially named Turlough Mor.The two-year-old canine was accompanied by his handler, Drummer Adam Walsh, throughout the parade.Television personality Lorraine Kelly tweeted: “Loving Seamus the Irish Wolfhound – effortlessly stealing the show.”Seema Malhotra, the MP for Feltham and Heston, added: “Last year I had the honour of meeting Seamus, the gorgeous mascot of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards before they left Hounslow.“Am super proud that Seamus will...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Fox News hosts go off on tangent about vegans during Queen's Jubilee coverage

Fox News hosts went off on an unexpected tangent about vegans during Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee coverage.On Friday morning (3 June), Martha Maccallum, Ainsley Earhardt, and Piers Morgan covered the members of the British monarchy arriving at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the thanksgiving ceremony.But they ended up digging deep into the motivations of demonstrators who disrupted the celebrations the day before.“There were protesters yesterday. Did you see that? Last night we were watching the BBC,” Earhardt said.“Well, they were vegan protesters. They were hangry,” Morgan interjected.Hangry is a slang word for being angry and hungry.“It was a meat outburst,”...
WORLD
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy