West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Tuesday, May 31st 2022

The AAA reports that local gas prices have stayed the same for the past week. The current cost for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls region is $4.83. A year ago the pump price was $3 per gallon.

Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York will move from 2697 Main Street to a new building purchased at 60 East Amherst Street. According to Business First, Planned Parenthood paid $2 million for the property.

Greenlight Network, the Rochester-based broadband provider, is moving forward on multiple fronts. Business First reporting the company will open its Buffalo-area headquarters on Lawrence Bell Drive in Amherst in July. There are plans to hire at least a dozen more employees, and Greenlight is receiving more of a financial commitment from Oak Hill Capital.

Bing’s Catering of Amherst is celebrating 33 years in business today.