Buffalo, NY

West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Tuesday, May 31st 2022

 4 days ago

The AAA reports that local gas prices have stayed the same for the past week. The current cost for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls region is $4.83. A year ago the pump price was $3 per gallon.

Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York will move from 2697 Main Street to a new building purchased at 60 East Amherst Street.  According to Business First, Planned Parenthood paid $2 million for the property.

Greenlight Network, the Rochester-based broadband provider, is moving forward on multiple fronts.  Business First reporting the company will open its Buffalo-area headquarters on Lawrence Bell Drive in Amherst in July.  There are plans to hire at least a dozen more employees, and Greenlight is receiving more of a financial commitment from Oak Hill Capital.

Bing’s Catering of Amherst is celebrating 33 years in business today.

WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: A Rochester gas station owner is refusing to lower his prices despite the law requiring it

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday, June 3rd was day three of New York's gas tax holiday, and we've been tracking the prices in six cities and towns across our area. I expected some small differences from station to station in how much their prices dropped. After all, gas prices have been volatile, and a roller coaster in wholesale pricing will ultimately affect what we pay at that pump. But I didn't expect any station owner choose not to drop his prices at all. One owner told me he's not budging.
ROCHESTER, NY
WBEN 930AM

Broadway Market gets $37 million from NYS

As Governor Hochul officially announced $61 million for the Central Terminal, another nearby landmark is getting state funding. The Broadway Market is putting $37 million in state funding to use.
News 4 Buffalo

Rochester man dies in Amherst crash

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department has reported a 39-year-old man from Rochester has died following a crash early Saturday morning. Around 12:35 a.m., the man’s 2019 Chevrolet reportedly left the road and crashed into a tree on Lawrence Bell Drive, near Earhart Drive. The man suffered serious injuries and died at the […]
News 4 Buffalo

Child hit by vehicle in Buffalo, injuries appear serious

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to city officials, a 2-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle on Trowbridge Street, near the intersection of Hopkins Street on Friday around 8 p.m. The boy was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital to be treated for injuries that reportedly appear serious in nature. The boy is continuing […]
News 4 Buffalo

Power restored in Lockport after outage affected over 4,000 customers

Note: This story has been updated LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Electric & Gas reported a power outage Tuesday afternoon that affected more than 4,400 customers in Lockport. NYSEG said a problem at a substation caused the outage. Power was restored before 4:30 p.m. You can view the NYSEG outage website here.
96.1 The Breeze

Wicked Weather Wednesday In New York State

The first day of June will be a stormy one in Western New York. Following one of the warmest and nicest Memorial Days in the area, a string of storms will come our way. The weather over the last few days has been nice and HOT! But we can't complain. As the final days of school are coming to a close, we have been dealing with so much rain! Many people are having a hard time mowing their lawns or getting their landscaping done. The good news? There is a dry stretch and a cooler stretch of weather that is also moving in!
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Troopers Bust One Person In Underage Drinking Sting

Even though it was a holiday weekend, New York State Troopers were busy conducting an underage drinking sting in a Western New York County. The operation resulted in one store employee being arrested. On Saturday, May 28, 2022, Troopers executed an 'Underage Drinking Enforcement Initiative' in Cattaraugus County. Troopers tried to buy alcohol at 15 establishments, with one employee violating New York Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, Section 65- Prohibited sale to a person under the age of 21.
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Troopers Make Multiple DWI Arrests In WNY This Weekend

Troopers with the New York State Police made quite a few DWI arrests this holiday weekend in Western New York. Jordan Wright, 30, of Jamestown was arrested by Troopers for Driving While Intoxicated. On May 28th, 2022, Troopers found Wright's vehicle in a ditch on Route 60 in Fredonia. Wright allegedly failed field sobriety tests conducted by Troopers. She was taken to SP Fredonia and was given a chemical breath test, which was .10%. She is due in court in the town of Pomfret Court in June.
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

