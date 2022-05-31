ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance Senior Center news for week of May 31

 4 days ago

Activities

Cornhole – 10 a.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Thursday.

Ping pong – 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Cards

Euchre – 1 p.m. Monday.

Open cards – 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Results

Shuffleboard – Dean Lair and Bev Lambert/Judy Betz, 107; Eugene McDonough and Clint Lambert, 98.

Members Euchre – Mark Kohler, first; Nancy Harmon, second.

Open cards – Marilyn Haren, first; Nancy Harmon, second.

Other activities

EXERCISE CLASS – Darrell Sullins Jr. of Skyhigh Fitness leads a walking group at 11 a.m. every Wednesday in June. Sullins became a fitness instructor after graduating from University of Mount Union. Call the center to get on the list.

SAUCE SALE – Call to order your sauce for pickup from 3 to 4 p.m. June 14. The sauce is $6 a quart, and must be ordered by June 10.

SOAP SACKS – Carnation Stitches of Hope Soap Sack Workshop will be 1 p.m. June 8. Stop in to join the volunteers assembling and creating soap sacks. The center also continues to accept donations of cotton yarn and bars of soap (preferably mild) for this community project.

HEARING CLINIC – Free hearing clinic is set 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 27. Tests will be performed by New Sound Hearing Center. Appointments are required in advance. Call the center at 330-821-3348.

BOOSTER CLINIC – COVID-19 second-dose booster clinic is set 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 15. Alliance City Health Department will offer second doses of the COVID-19 booster to those ages 50 and older who are four months from their first booster. The boosters, and first and second doses, will be offered. Moderna vaccine will be administered. This is a walk-in clinic, no appointment is required.

PLAYERS NEEDED – The center seeks shuffleboard and ping pong players to play in the weekly sessions. Note schedule listed above.

Tours

Tours from the Senior Center are open to the public. Call 330-821-3348 to make reservations.

WINE TOUR – June 16. Participants will visit Breitenbach Winery, Raven’s Glenn and Cottage Creek Winery. Lunch at Dutch Valley Inn. Price includes tastings, lunch, and transportation. Member cost is $76, and non-member fee is $81.

GUARDIANS GAMES – Two more bus trips to Cleveland Guardians games at Progressive Field are planned. Games will be a 7:10 p.m. June 28 game against the Minnesota Twins; and a 7:10 p.m. Aug. 4 game against the Houston Astros. Seats for both games will be in the Club Lounge. Member cost is $114; and non-members will pay $119. Cost includes transportation and ticket.

PLAYHOUSE SQUARE – A trip to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square is planned Aug. 16 for a Disney’s hit Broadway musical “Frozen.” Member cost is $147, and non-member fee is $152. Cost includes meal, ticket and transportation.

