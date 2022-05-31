Vehicle flips during crash in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after an overnight shooting on the South Side. According to a social media post, police responded to a shots fired call at 4 a.m. Saturday, near the intersection of S 17th Street and East Carson Street. A male ran into the Cambod-Ican Kitchen...
PITTSBURGH — A SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s East Hills that reportedly began as a neighbor dispute has ended peacefully, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Officials said SWAT responded to the scene at 2400 Bracey Drive early Saturday morning for a male barricaded inside a residence with access to weapons.
PITTSBURGH — A male was shot in the leg with a stray bullet early Saturday morning in Pittsburgh's South Side. Police responded to shots fired around 4 a.m. at 17th Street just off of Carson Street. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a man ran into the Cambodican Kitchen restaurant...
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A West Mifflin man is dead and another person was flown to the hospital after an ATV crash occurred early Saturday morning in Somerset County, according to state police. Ethan Leskovitz, 21, was driving his Polaris Sportsman 570 on Christner Road in Elk Lick Township at 12:11 a.m. when he lost […]
A tractor-trailer has flipped on its side along I-70 in Washington County. Traffic is backed up before the accident on the westbound side of the highway near the Taylorstown exit. There is no word on any injuries or what caused the accident. Watch Sky 4 video from the scene in...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Township police arrested two Pittsburgh men, Arron Grant and Gregory Taylor. They are accused of burglarizing a home along Gate Dancer Drive around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. They got in through an unlocked door. The victim told police $1,600 in cash was missing from...
YOUNGSTOWN, Pa. — A car crashed into a home in Youngstown, Westmoreland County Wednesday. The incident happened at 11:37 a.m. at a home on Route 982 south of Hamilton Avenue. No one in the car or the house was injured. The Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station posted photos from the...
Pittsburgh police said a man ducked into a South Side restaurant early Saturday morning after after being shot. The victim, who was not identified, told police he was struck in the leg by a stray bullet around 4 a.m. He ran into Cambod-Ican Kitchen at 1701 E. Carson St., to seek cover, police said.
PITTSBURGH — A woman was evaluated by paramedics and two junior firefighters were taken to the hospital after fire broke out in a three-story building that has apartments in Terrace Village, which is located in Pittsburgh’s Oak Hill neighborhood. The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Charges against a Churchill man who was accused in the shooting death of a woman on the Parkway East last year have been dropped. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, charges filed against 35-year-old Leroy Eugene Irvin Jr. in the death of 24-year-old Jasmine Guest were dismissed at a preliminary hearing before Castle Shannon Magisterial Judge David Barton.
We’ve learned more information about a two vehicle crash Wednesday that delayed traffic in Connoquenessing Township. State police say 36-year-old Nathan Geibel of Lyndora was driving north on Whitestown Road at the intersection with Evans City Road around 8 a.m. when he was hit by another car. Police say...
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — One person has been arrested and charged following an hours-long search in North Park early Friday morning. Around 11:46 p.m. Thursday, Police said they were notified by dispatchers that a person nearby heard a woman screaming near the tennis courts. When officers arrived, they approached a...
A crash in Penn Township caused traffic delays Thursday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the accident on Route 8 South at the intersection with Airport Road. Crews from Penn Township were among those responding to find two vehicles with front...
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman from Maryland is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and other offenses after police said she crashed into another vehicle in Westmoreland County and then ran away from the scene with her 2-year-old son. The crash happened around...
WHITAKER, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Whitaker. State police were investigating the incident which happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of Frank Street. The condition of the injured person has not been released. No arrests have been announced.
PITTSBURGH — A water main break in Pittsburgh's East Allegheny neighborhood led to a geyser shooting water out of a manhole and into the air. It happened Thursday morning right before the I-279 north ramp at Spring Garden Avenue. A Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority crew was on site...
