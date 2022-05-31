ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Vehicle flips during crash in Pittsburgh

By Nick Matoney
wtae.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — A vehicle flipped during a crash in Pittsburgh’s Perry North...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

SWAT situation in East Hills ends without arrest

PITTSBURGH — A reported dispute between neighbors turned into a SWAT situation early Saturday morning in East Hills. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police thought a man had barricaded himself inside a home near the 2400 block of Bracey Drive and believed he had access to weapons inside. Public...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man shot in leg while running into restaurant in South Side

PITTSBURGH — A male was shot in the leg with a stray bullet early Saturday morning in Pittsburgh's South Side. Police responded to shots fired around 4 a.m. at 17th Street just off of Carson Street. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a man ran into the Cambodican Kitchen restaurant...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
butlerradio.com

Longtime Realtor Ed Shields Dies In Crash

A longtime realtor died in a crash yesterday afternoon in Penn Township. The Butler County Coroner confirmed to our newsroom that 86-year-old Ed Shields died in a two vehicle accident on Route 8 South. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the accident...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
wtae.com

Woman and two firefighters injured in Pittsburgh apartment fire

PITTSBURGH — A woman was evaluated by paramedics and two junior firefighters were taken to the hospital after fire broke out in a three-story building that has apartments in Terrace Village, which is located in Pittsburgh’s Oak Hill neighborhood. The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WPXI Pittsburgh

Homicide charges dropped against Churchill man accused in 2021 Parkway East shooting

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Charges against a Churchill man who was accused in the shooting death of a woman on the Parkway East last year have been dropped. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, charges filed against 35-year-old Leroy Eugene Irvin Jr. in the death of 24-year-old Jasmine Guest were dismissed at a preliminary hearing before Castle Shannon Magisterial Judge David Barton.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Sent To Hospital In Connoquenessing Crash

We’ve learned more information about a two vehicle crash Wednesday that delayed traffic in Connoquenessing Township. State police say 36-year-old Nathan Geibel of Lyndora was driving north on Whitestown Road at the intersection with Evans City Road around 8 a.m. when he was hit by another car. Police say...
CONNOQUENESSING, PA
butlerradio.com

Route 8 Crash Results In Thursday Afternoon Traffic Backups

A crash in Penn Township caused traffic delays Thursday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the accident on Route 8 South at the intersection with Airport Road. Crews from Penn Township were among those responding to find two vehicles with front...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One person injured in Whitaker stabbing

WHITAKER, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Whitaker. State police were investigating the incident which happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of Frank Street. The condition of the injured person has not been released. No arrests have been announced.
WHITAKER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy