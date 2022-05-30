Boston Red Sox bullpen falters in loss; Nathan Eovaldi throws complete game against Orioles | Locked On Red Sox

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins could use some help at center. Fans have been wondering if David Krejci might be able to provide that help, basically since the longtime Bruin decided to head back to his native Czech Republic last summer.Now, intrepid reporter David Pastrnak is asking the tough questions to his former teammate.Fresh off their bronze medal showing at the IIHF World Championship, the Czech teammates were walking around Prague when Pastrnak asked the question that so many Bruins fans want answered: Will Krejci come back to the Bruins next season?Krejci was put on the spot ... and decided...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO