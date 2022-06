No one wanted COVID-19. The pandemic has created misery, death and hardship, and it isn't finished yet. Still, the lingering crisis has generated opportunities, by expediting research that may benefit humanity far beyond the pandemic. Inhaled vaccines are one example. I am part of a multidisciplinary team working to make these a practical reality, much sooner than would have been the case without the pandemic.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO