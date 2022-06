This incredible car is one of the last of its kind to feature its original powerhouse. The Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing has been iconic within the German automotive industry since its initial manufacturing in the 1950s. Cars like this are held on a high pillar for their incredible speed and performance, but there is one thing that makes the vehicles, especially popular within the collector community. Along with s high value and gorgeous exterior, these vehicles are pretty rare, which allows them to sometimes rake in multiple millions of dollars at auction. Unfortunately, that makes the Mercedes 300 SL the sort of car that few will ever have the opportunity to own, let alone drive. This example is a rarer Alloy-Bodied 1955 Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing, making it much more valuable.

