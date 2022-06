HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Harrison Schools Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt says student safety will be the primary concern over the summer months. On Thursday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson held a pen and pad session, recommending the state use part of its estimated $1.4 billion surplus to increase school safety. He said the issue itself could be discussed in a special legislative session. The session could also highlight possible tax relief for Arkansans as prices jump.

HARRISON, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO