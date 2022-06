The Lewes Yacht Club had its annual Saluting Our Veterans ceremony May 29 in front of the club along Cedar Street in Lewes. Keynote speaker David McBride of Lewes, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served for 40 years as a state senator, spoke about the meaning of Memorial Day and the importance of supporting veterans and active-duty military personnel. He also talked about a trip he and his wife, Margaret, took to France to visit the grave of his uncle Lawrence Roberts, a pilot who was shot down in 1918 during World War I. They also visited Normandy, and he said standing on Omaha Beach and looking up at the cliffs American soldiers had to climb made him think how many did not make it up.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO