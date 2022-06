If you were to ask an Orioles fan how long it has been since their team made the playoffs, it would be absolutely reasonable to expect their answer to be, “Forever. It has been forever.” But it hasn’t! It has only been since 2016. (The O’s last postseason game was Oct. 4, 2016, the infamous-Zack-Britton-stuck-in-the-bullpen game. Humans who played in this game include Mark Trumbo, Chris Davis, Michael Bourn, Ubaldo Jiménez, Russell Martin, Justin Smoak and Francisco Liriano.) That’s a long time, sure, but it doesn’t even put Baltimore in the top fifth of MLB postseason droughts.

