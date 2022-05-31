ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 22:23:00 Expires: 2022-06-01 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coke, Fisher, Irion, Jones, Nolan, Runnels, Sterling, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo. Target Area: Coke; Fisher; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Runnels; Sterling; Taylor; Tom Green Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Coke, Sterling, southwestern Jones, Nolan, Tom Green, southern Fisher, western Taylor, western Runnels and Irion Counties through 600 AM CDT At 453 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Roscoe to near Silver to near Broome to 6 miles southeast of North Reagan Fire Station. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Angelo, Sweetwater, Winters, Roscoe, Robert Lee, Sterling City, Mertzon, Blackwell, Maverick, Nolan, Merkel, Bronte, Miles, Trent, E.V. Spence Reservoir Near Paint Creek Recreation Area, Bradshaw, Sanco, Knickerbocker, Hylton and Orient. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 229 and 273. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR EASTERN THOMAS COUNTY At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Menlo, or 9 miles west of Hoxie, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Colby, Rexford, Gem, Menlo, Mingo and Halford. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 50 and 71. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
THOMAS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for north central Kansas. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks; Smith Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Rooks, western Smith and Phillips Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1008 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of Kensington to near Glade to near Webster State Park. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Kirwin around 1020 PM CDT. Stockton around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Kensington and Athol. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 20:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-04 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Johnson County through 930 PM MDT At 844 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles west of Spotted Horse, or 31 miles northeast of Buffalo, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Johnson County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stokes, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Stokes; Surry The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Stokes County in north central North Carolina Southwestern Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 246 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sandy Ridge to near Ararat, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pilot Mountain Stuart Danbury Francisco Sandy Ridge King and Ridgeway. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STOKES COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 05:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Kissimmee - Yeehaw Junction - Harmony * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in squalls. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch with locally higher amounts. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family emergency plans: Federal Emergency Management Agency - https://www.ready.gov - Local weather conditions and forecasts - http://www.weather.gov/mlb
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Inland Southern Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 11:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-05 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Southern Brevard TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Palm Bay west of I 95 - Viera West * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in squalls. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch, with locally higher amounts. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family emergency plans: Federal Emergency Management Agency - https://www.ready.gov - Local weather conditions and forecasts - http://www.weather.gov/mlb
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Monroe, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Monroe; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MONROE MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Red Willow FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR RED WILLOW COUNTY At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indianola, Bartley, Danbury and Lebanon. At this time, additional heavy rain is not expected in the immediate future. Runoff from previous heavy rain will continue to cause flooding of county roads and low lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 952 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles south of Dresden, or 12 miles north of Hoxie, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Sheridan County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Mercer; Monmouth; Ocean; Salem SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NJ . NEW JERSEY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATLANTIC BURLINGTON CAMDEN CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND GLOUCESTER MERCER MONMOUTH OCEAN SALEM
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chase, Hayes, Keith, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chase; Hayes; Keith; Perkins SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 308 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA CHASE HAYES KEITH PERKINS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHAMPION, ENDERS, GRANT, HAYES CENTER, IMPERIAL, OGALLALA, PAXTON, AND WAUNETA.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL THOMAS...SOUTHERN NORTON...SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR...NORTHEASTERN GOVE AND GRAHAM COUNTIES At 955 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Lenora to near Hoxie to 3 miles north of Grinnell, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lenora, Grainfield, Edmond, Gove, Park and Nicodemus. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 84 and 111. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Custer, Frontier, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer; Frontier; Lincoln; Logan SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 307 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA CUSTER IN SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA FRONTIER LINCOLN IN WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA LOGAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BROKEN BOW, CURTIS, EUSTIS, MAYWOOD, NORTH PLATTE, AND STAPLETON.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy