Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 16:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-05 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 6o 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Goshen, Niobrara by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 20:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Goshen; Niobrara A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NIOBRARA AND NORTHWESTERN GOSHEN COUNTIES At 847 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rawhide Buttes, or 10 miles south of Lusk, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lusk, Prairie Center, Rawhide Buttes and Jay Em. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Goodland. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins; Thomas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Thomas, southeastern Rawlins and southwestern Decatur Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1006 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles north of Gem, or 15 miles north of Colby, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Thomas, southeastern Rawlins and southwestern Decatur Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 20:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-04 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Johnson County through 930 PM MDT At 844 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles west of Spotted Horse, or 31 miles northeast of Buffalo, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Johnson County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL THOMAS...SOUTHERN NORTON...SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR...NORTHEASTERN GOVE AND GRAHAM COUNTIES At 1001 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Lenora to 5 miles southeast of Hoxie to near Grinnell, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Hill City, Hoxie, Quinter, Grainfield, Grinnell, Gove and Lenora. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 84 and 111. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GOVE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Metro Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Metro Palm Beach County TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Boca West - Palm Springs - Florida Gardens - Palm Beach Gardens * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may quickly become swollen with swift currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/mfl - www.co-palm-beach.fl.us - For storm information call 2-1-1
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 05:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Kissimmee - Yeehaw Junction - Harmony * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in squalls. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch with locally higher amounts. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family emergency plans: Federal Emergency Management Agency - https://www.ready.gov - Local weather conditions and forecasts - http://www.weather.gov/mlb
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bergen The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 344 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oradell, or over Paramus, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bergenfield and Norwood around 350 PM. Fort Lee and Englewood around 400 PM. Yonkers, Harlem and Riverdale around 405 PM. Mott Haven, East Tremont and Bronxville around 410 PM. New Rochelle, Co-op City and City Island around 415 PM. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Monroe, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Monroe; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MONROE MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 952 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles south of Dresden, or 12 miles north of Hoxie, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Sheridan County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Red Willow FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR RED WILLOW COUNTY At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indianola, Bartley, Danbury and Lebanon. At this time, additional heavy rain is not expected in the immediate future. Runoff from previous heavy rain will continue to cause flooding of county roads and low lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN NORTON...SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR...NORTHEASTERN GOVE AND GRAHAM COUNTIES At 1012 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Edmond to 8 miles southeast of Hoxie to 4 miles west of Grainfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Hill City, Hoxie, Quinter, Grainfield, Grinnell, Gove and Lenora. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 84 and 111. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chase, Hayes, Keith, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chase; Hayes; Keith; Perkins SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 308 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA CHASE HAYES KEITH PERKINS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHAMPION, ENDERS, GRANT, HAYES CENTER, IMPERIAL, OGALLALA, PAXTON, AND WAUNETA.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Custer, Frontier, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer; Frontier; Lincoln; Logan SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 307 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA CUSTER IN SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA FRONTIER LINCOLN IN WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA LOGAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BROKEN BOW, CURTIS, EUSTIS, MAYWOOD, NORTH PLATTE, AND STAPLETON.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE

