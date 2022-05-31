ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 17:09:00 Expires: 2022-05-31 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southwestern Nebraska. Target Area: Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lincoln County through 1045 PM CDT At 1000 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles north of North Platte Airport, or 12 miles northeast of North Platte, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lincoln County. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 92 and 101. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Metropolitan Miami Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Metropolitan Miami Dade TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Miami - Coral Gables - Kendall - Miami Springs - Hialeah - Miami Lakes - Cutler Ridge * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Saturday afternoon until Saturday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets, parking lots and underpasses become submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/mfl - www.miamidade.gov - For storm information call 3-1-1
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coke, Fisher, Irion, Jones, Nolan, Runnels, Sterling, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo. Target Area: Coke; Fisher; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Runnels; Sterling; Taylor; Tom Green Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Coke, Sterling, southwestern Jones, Nolan, Tom Green, southern Fisher, western Taylor, western Runnels and Irion Counties through 600 AM CDT At 453 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Roscoe to near Silver to near Broome to 6 miles southeast of North Reagan Fire Station. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Angelo, Sweetwater, Winters, Roscoe, Robert Lee, Sterling City, Mertzon, Blackwell, Maverick, Nolan, Merkel, Bronte, Miles, Trent, E.V. Spence Reservoir Near Paint Creek Recreation Area, Bradshaw, Sanco, Knickerbocker, Hylton and Orient. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 229 and 273. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-05 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 6o 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Goshen, Niobrara by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Goshen; Niobrara THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NIOBRARA AND NORTHWESTERN GOSHEN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Cheyenne.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL THOMAS...SOUTHERN NORTON...SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR...NORTHEASTERN GOVE AND GRAHAM COUNTIES At 1001 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Lenora to 5 miles southeast of Hoxie to near Grinnell, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Hill City, Hoxie, Quinter, Grainfield, Grinnell, Gove and Lenora. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 84 and 111. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GOVE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stokes, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Stokes; Surry The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Stokes County in north central North Carolina Southwestern Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 246 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sandy Ridge to near Ararat, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pilot Mountain Stuart Danbury Francisco Sandy Ridge King and Ridgeway. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STOKES COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 05:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Kissimmee - Yeehaw Junction - Harmony * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in squalls. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch with locally higher amounts. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family emergency plans: Federal Emergency Management Agency - https://www.ready.gov - Local weather conditions and forecasts - http://www.weather.gov/mlb
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Inland Southern Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 11:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-05 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Southern Brevard TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Palm Bay west of I 95 - Viera West * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in squalls. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch, with locally higher amounts. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family emergency plans: Federal Emergency Management Agency - https://www.ready.gov - Local weather conditions and forecasts - http://www.weather.gov/mlb
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Metro Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Metro Palm Beach County TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Boca West - Palm Springs - Florida Gardens - Palm Beach Gardens * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may quickly become swollen with swift currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/mfl - www.co-palm-beach.fl.us - For storm information call 2-1-1
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Monroe, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Monroe; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MONROE MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Culberson, Dallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Bailey; Castro; Cochran; Culberson; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Ector; Gaines; Hartley; Hockley; Lamb; Loving; Moore; Oldham; Parmer; Potter; Randall; Reeves; Sherman; Terry; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 304 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BAILEY CASTRO COCHRAN CULBERSON DALLAM DEAF SMITH ECTOR GAINES HARTLEY HOCKLEY LAMB LOVING MOORE OLDHAM PARMER POTTER RANDALL REEVES SHERMAN TERRY WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amelia, Chesterfield, Cumberland, Goochland, Powhatan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Amelia; Chesterfield; Cumberland; Goochland; Powhatan; Prince Edward The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Chesterfield County in central Virginia Cumberland County in central Virginia East central Prince Edward County in central Virginia Southwestern Goochland County in central Virginia Amelia County in central Virginia Powhatan County in central Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 520 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Dillwyn to near Guinea Mills to near Farmville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Cumberland around 530 PM EDT. Sunnyside around 535 PM EDT. Tobaccoville, Ballsville and Jetersville around 540 PM EDT. Cartersville and Trenholm around 545 PM EDT. Amelia Courthouse, Morven and Macon around 550 PM EDT. Powhatan around 555 PM EDT. Goochland and Chula around 600 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Raines Tavern, Crozier, Angola, Rock Castle, Oak Forest, Pilkinton, Maidens, Three Square, Irwin and Winterham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 952 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles south of Dresden, or 12 miles north of Hoxie, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Sheridan County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN NORTON...SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR...NORTHEASTERN GOVE AND GRAHAM COUNTIES At 1012 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Edmond to 8 miles southeast of Hoxie to 4 miles west of Grainfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Hill City, Hoxie, Quinter, Grainfield, Grinnell, Gove and Lenora. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 84 and 111. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chase, Hayes, Keith, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chase; Hayes; Keith; Perkins SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 308 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA CHASE HAYES KEITH PERKINS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHAMPION, ENDERS, GRANT, HAYES CENTER, IMPERIAL, OGALLALA, PAXTON, AND WAUNETA.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Custer, Frontier, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer; Frontier; Lincoln; Logan SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 307 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA CUSTER IN SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA FRONTIER LINCOLN IN WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA LOGAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BROKEN BOW, CURTIS, EUSTIS, MAYWOOD, NORTH PLATTE, AND STAPLETON.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE

