MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Stalled front will continue to bring cloud cover and chances for pop-up storms throughout the weekend. We’ll continue to have mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s across our area. Patchy fog will develop after midnight through tomorrow morning. Rain chances will remain very low this evening, however I cannot rule out a stray showers.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO