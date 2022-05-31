ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada's Trudeau proposes national freeze on handgun ownership

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government introduced legislation Monday that would put a freeze on importing, buying or selling handguns. "We are capping the number of handguns in this country," Trudeau said. The regulations to halt the growth of personally owned handguns is expected to be...

JMC SEE YA!
4d ago

Gun Control is People Control and that's what Oh Canada wants. And that's what they do up North. Canada controls you and owns you. Don't like it here move up north and see how you like it.

Reply(1)
12
Navy Chief (ret)
4d ago

Trudeau is already the butt of so many jokes so might as well give people even more reason to hate the guy.

Reply
6
Georgetta Woods
4d ago

Lord honey, before they know it they will be the next China or Australia. Is that form of ownership by the government what you really want?

Reply
3
Comments / 0

