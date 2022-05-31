ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

They fought for freedom

By BILL BULEY
Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR d’ALENE — Phil Willadsen doesn’t usually attend Memorial Day ceremonies, but despite the cold and cloudy conditions Monday, he was there, leaning on his cane at Coeur d’Alene Memorial Gardens. Wearing a cap, heavy coat and gloves, he closed his eyes and bowed his...

Coeur d'Alene Press

Special Forces group to dedicate chapter to fallen Green Beret

POST FALLS — An activation and dedication ceremony for Kootenai County's first chapter of the Special Forces Association will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at the Idaho National Guard Armory in Post Falls. The public is invited to attend. Retired Sgt. Maj. Stephen Durfee helped found the...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Proactive preparedness

POST FALLS — Participation in an emergency preparedness program has prompted 18-year-old Miles Butler to help his community be ready when calamity strikes. The Post Falls High School senior, who attended a Federal Emergency Management Agency Emergency Preparedness Camp in 2019 and spent two years serving on FEMA's Youth Preparedness Council, will distribute free emergency preparedness kits between 5 and 7 p.m. Monday at the Post Falls Library, at 821 N. Spokane St.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Coeur54 hitting the fairways to fundraise

COEUR d’ALENE — With a goal of raising $30,000 in its third year, the Coeur54 Foundation is holding its golf invitational on June 7. Spokesperson Dustin Ainsworth said the foundation has chosen to donate this year to Newby-ginnings, a local nonprofit that provides basic necessities and household items to veterans, active military and their families.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Charlet Anabel Hannon, 94

In loving memory of our mother, Charlet Anabel Hannon, who passed away on May 9, 2022, after a brief illness surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of Daniel Hannon who preceded her in death in 2003. They were married for 55 years. She was also a loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A firefighters recognized

Erik Loney has been selected as the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department's firefighter/paramedic of the year. “We can’t express how proud we are of Paramedic Loney for this achievement," said Fire Chief Thomas Greif. "Erik demonstrates a high level of professionalism and commitment to this profession on a daily basis. The Fire Department, city of Coeur d’Alene and entire community are fortunate to have him as a first responder."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Treaty Rock treated to a history lesson

POST FALLS — Treaty Rock Elementary fourth-graders were treated to lessons in Post Falls history Friday. Rotating through several stations in small groups, students enjoyed pioneer games outside, learned about safety in the woods from Tom Newcombe, a member of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit, learned how to make butter with retired special education teacher Lorie Kalosky and soaked in the knowledge of Kim Brown, Judy Cowan and Pam Rodkey from the Post Falls Historical Society and more.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

COMMUNITY: Supports fundraising book sale

The Friends of the Community Library Network, after a two-year break during COVID-19, were delighted to hold our big book sale at the Hayden library. We wish to express our sincere thanks to our generous community members who have donated so many wonderful books throughout the years. Without these books,...
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Public comments, invocations on council agenda

COEUR d’ALENE — The Coeur d’Alene City Council will meet Tuesday and consider a new policy on accepting public comments, and will discuss its long-standing practice of an opening prayer before each meeting. The council may limit comments to Coeur d’Alene residents only, Kootenai County residents only,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

GUNS: Officials need to take action

All this ongoing murder of innocents with semi and assault rifles is sickening. Double sickening is the response of our elected Idaho officials who year after year have dissed and outright blocked sensible gun laws like universal background checks. They have a duty to protect the majority of people in...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A Shrine Club needs new members

We were elated to see the front-page story about the Hayden Senior Center (aka: The Hayden Senior Gems) partnering with the Coeur d’Alene Shrine Club following the sale of their previous venue, which had resulted in a steep rent increase. This was indeed a win-win situation for both groups and an opportunity for growth as well.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Sheriff criticizes Justice Building expansion

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said he wants county commissioners to spend federal funds to expand the jail, rather than for the Justice Building located on the county's main campus in Coeur d'Alene. But federal guidelines state the funds can’t be used that way.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 4 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2787 (I.C. § 15-3-801) IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARY F. STELLY-KNAUFF, DECEASED. NOTICE IS GIVEN that James E. Knauff, III, has been appointed Personal Representative of the Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent or her Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address below, and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 1st day of June, 2022 RAMSDEN, MARFICE, EALY & DE SMET, LLP Theron J. De Smet Attorneys for the Personal Representative 700 Northwest Boulevard Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814 Legal#8893 AD#539242 June 4, 11, 18, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Mary A. Lauder, 84

Mary A. Lauder passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022, at Maplewood Assisted Living in Hayden, Idaho while she was surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on June 8, 1937, in Beulah, N.D., to George and Josephine (Morgan) Easton. She was the youngest of four children; Francis (half-brother), Alec and George.
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Welcome to 'Stewy's Corner'

COEUR d’ALENE — When a stranger walks up at 16th and Coeur d’Alene, real-life Stewy hops down from the front porch and trots over. Her little stub tail is wagging and she is smiling. The mini-Australian Corgi is alert, curious and friendly. “She likes people,” said Stewy’s...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Movers & Shakers

Post Falls-based JMC Idaho, the managing entity for Riverbend Commerce Park, Jacklin Land Company and Bighorn Ventures has hired one employee and promoted another. Logan Brastrup, CPA has been hired as controller. Brastrup earned his master’s in accounting at the University of Nevada, Reno, and previously held the position of assurance senior with Moss Adams.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Spirit Lake eyes new fees

SPIRIT LAKE — The city of Spirit Lake is considering a number of new fees and increasing current ones as well. A public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. June 14 at Spirit Lake City Hall. According to the resolution, the "Council has determined that the revised fees included...
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

ArtFest Spokane is this weekend

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture's ArtFest is taking place at a new location this weekend after two years online because of the pandemic. ArtFest is returning to its origins — relocating from Coeur d'Alene Park in Browne's Addition to the MAC campus where it all began 37 years ago.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

The backyard railroad

It has been decades since a train car was last seen on tracks parallel to the Spokane River, but thanks to the efforts of two longtime North Idaho residents, history has made a comeback. Those boating along the river near Blackwell Island, walking the Centennial Trail near Northwest Boulevard or...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Farewell, 'simply' North Idaho

This is typically a research-based column space, meant to make little reference to anything personal. As you read this, we’re cleaning an empty house which is no longer ours. The Pod with our meager belongings is gone, and tomorrow morning, we’ll no longer be Kootenai County residents. After 23 years of Idaho life.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Solid waste? More like solid gold

Time for some trash talk, and no, we don’t mean the political garbage. Everyone’s had enough of that steaming heap for a while, so today we turn our attention to a different kind of trash. It’s the kind that hundreds of carloads and truckloads have been hauling to...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

