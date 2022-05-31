New York mayors to gather for Gun Violence Awareness Month

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials are calling it the first-of-it’s-kind gathering in New York State.

Mayors from across the state are gathering to kick off Gun Violence Awareness Month.

The event, hosted by Buffalo mayor Byron Brown, will feature mayors from New York City, Mount Vernon, Albany, Dunkirk and Niagara Falls.

The event will be streamed live on Facebook at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 31.

The Facebook live link and more information can be found at this link.

