New York City, NY

New York mayors to gather for Gun Violence Awareness Month

 4 days ago

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials are calling it the first-of-it’s-kind gathering in New York State.

Mayors from across the state are gathering to kick off Gun Violence Awareness Month.

The event, hosted by Buffalo mayor Byron Brown, will feature mayors from New York City, Mount Vernon, Albany, Dunkirk and Niagara Falls.

The event will be streamed live on Facebook at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 31.

The Facebook live link and more information can be found at this link.

'It's Not Just' campaign launches

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Smoking and Health Action Coalition has launched a new campaign called It's Not Just, with a sharp focus on calling out menthol-flavored tobacco products which attract and addict teenagers and young adults.
NY legislative session ends without passage of Clean Slate Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – The 2022 New York State legislative session ended with the Assembly Saturday morning. This, after lawmakers, worked throughout the night voting on bills. The controversial "Clean Slate Act" failed to pass the Assembly.
Rep. Chris Jacobs announces he will not run for re-election

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Republican Congressman Chris Jacobs, who represents New York's 27th district and announced his candidacy for New York's 23rd district in May 2022, announced Friday he will no longer be running for the new district.
Attorney General orders nine western NY businesses to stop selling ghost guns

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday that she's ordering 28 businesses to stop illegally selling or advertising "ghost guns".
After years of trying, NY is on the brink of requiring 'microstamping' technology for new handguns

In 2010, gun-control activists thought they were on the verge of a major victory in Albany. Led by then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and backed by his considerable fortune, activists were pushing a bill requiring new handguns be equipped with microstamping -- technology allowing a unique code to be etched into each bullet casing as it's fired.
Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne Spotted Among Jan. 6 Rioters at US Capitol

A Twitter collective identifying Jan. 6 participants claims Frank Eathorne was amongst the rioting crowd, contradicting Eathorne's statements about that day.
New York State Suspending Gas Tax

New York will temporarily suspended the state gasoline tax beginning Wednesday. It will be in effect until the end of the year, and will reduce the per gallon price by 16 cents.
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at the Michigan baby formula factory that has been closed for months due to contamination, the company said Saturday, taking a step toward easing a nationwide supply shortage expected to persist into the summer.
NYC Department Of Correction Captain, George Toliver, 37, Arrested

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 0328 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 115th Precinct in Queens.
