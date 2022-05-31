ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg, ID

DAR presents ROTC Awards

By Press Staff
Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegent Susan Snodderley of the Daughters of the American Revolution Lt. George Farragut Chapter provided awards that were presented to two JROTC students at Kellogg High School on May 19. Cadet 2 Lt. Gracie Miller received the...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Coeur54 hitting the fairways to fundraise

COEUR d’ALENE — With a goal of raising $30,000 in its third year, the Coeur54 Foundation is holding its golf invitational on June 7. Spokesperson Dustin Ainsworth said the foundation has chosen to donate this year to Newby-ginnings, a local nonprofit that provides basic necessities and household items to veterans, active military and their families.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Treaty Rock treated to a history lesson

POST FALLS — Treaty Rock Elementary fourth-graders were treated to lessons in Post Falls history Friday. Rotating through several stations in small groups, students enjoyed pioneer games outside, learned about safety in the woods from Tom Newcombe, a member of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit, learned how to make butter with retired special education teacher Lorie Kalosky and soaked in the knowledge of Kim Brown, Judy Cowan and Pam Rodkey from the Post Falls Historical Society and more.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

COMMUNITY: Supports fundraising book sale

The Friends of the Community Library Network, after a two-year break during COVID-19, were delighted to hold our big book sale at the Hayden library. We wish to express our sincere thanks to our generous community members who have donated so many wonderful books throughout the years. Without these books,...
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A Shrine Club needs new members

We were elated to see the front-page story about the Hayden Senior Center (aka: The Hayden Senior Gems) partnering with the Coeur d’Alene Shrine Club following the sale of their previous venue, which had resulted in a steep rent increase. This was indeed a win-win situation for both groups and an opportunity for growth as well.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kellogg, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Kellogg, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Proactive preparedness

POST FALLS — Participation in an emergency preparedness program has prompted 18-year-old Miles Butler to help his community be ready when calamity strikes. The Post Falls High School senior, who attended a Federal Emergency Management Agency Emergency Preparedness Camp in 2019 and spent two years serving on FEMA's Youth Preparedness Council, will distribute free emergency preparedness kits between 5 and 7 p.m. Monday at the Post Falls Library, at 821 N. Spokane St.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A firefighters recognized

Erik Loney has been selected as the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department's firefighter/paramedic of the year. “We can’t express how proud we are of Paramedic Loney for this achievement," said Fire Chief Thomas Greif. "Erik demonstrates a high level of professionalism and commitment to this profession on a daily basis. The Fire Department, city of Coeur d’Alene and entire community are fortunate to have him as a first responder."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Special Forces group to dedicate chapter to fallen Green Beret

POST FALLS — An activation and dedication ceremony for Kootenai County's first chapter of the Special Forces Association will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at the Idaho National Guard Armory in Post Falls. The public is invited to attend. Retired Sgt. Maj. Stephen Durfee helped found the...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Charlet Anabel Hannon, 94

In loving memory of our mother, Charlet Anabel Hannon, who passed away on May 9, 2022, after a brief illness surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of Daniel Hannon who preceded her in death in 2003. They were married for 55 years. She was also a loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dar#War#Rotc Awards#Jrotc#Kellogg High School#Cadet
Coeur d'Alene Press

Golf and Bunco tournaments Saturday in Cd'A

COEUR d’ALENE — On Site for Seniors is hosting its Roundup at the Ponderosa fundraising golf and Bunco tournament Saturday at Ponderosa Springs Golf Course in Coeur d'Alene. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the golf course, 1291 N. Galena Drive, Coeur d'Alene. Tournament play begins at 11.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Mary A. Lauder, 84

Mary A. Lauder passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022, at Maplewood Assisted Living in Hayden, Idaho while she was surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on June 8, 1937, in Beulah, N.D., to George and Josephine (Morgan) Easton. She was the youngest of four children; Francis (half-brother), Alec and George.
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Sheriff criticizes Justice Building expansion

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said he wants county commissioners to spend federal funds to expand the jail, rather than for the Justice Building located on the county's main campus in Coeur d'Alene. But federal guidelines state the funds can’t be used that way.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Welcome to 'Stewy's Corner'

COEUR d’ALENE — When a stranger walks up at 16th and Coeur d’Alene, real-life Stewy hops down from the front porch and trots over. Her little stub tail is wagging and she is smiling. The mini-Australian Corgi is alert, curious and friendly. “She likes people,” said Stewy’s...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Coeur d'Alene Press

ArtFest Spokane is this weekend

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture's ArtFest is taking place at a new location this weekend after two years online because of the pandemic. ArtFest is returning to its origins — relocating from Coeur d'Alene Park in Browne's Addition to the MAC campus where it all began 37 years ago.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Public comments, invocations on council agenda

COEUR d’ALENE — The Coeur d’Alene City Council will meet Tuesday and consider a new policy on accepting public comments, and will discuss its long-standing practice of an opening prayer before each meeting. The council may limit comments to Coeur d’Alene residents only, Kootenai County residents only,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd’A Special Olympics athletes headed to USA games

North Idaho is set to be represented next week at the Special Olympics USA Games by two Coeur d’Alene area golfers. Special Olympics Idaho athlete Jake Kerr and partner Matthew Creighton will travel to Orlando, Fla., to join golfers from across the country to battle it out not only for a gold medal, but also for the opportunity to compete in the Berlin, Germany Special Olympics World Games in 2023.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Spirit Lake eyes new fees

SPIRIT LAKE — The city of Spirit Lake is considering a number of new fees and increasing current ones as well. A public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. June 14 at Spirit Lake City Hall. According to the resolution, the "Council has determined that the revised fees included...
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'A Musical Journey'

Longtime piano instructor Marilynn Snyder will perform "A Musical Journey" at the Music Conservatory of Coeur d'Alene at 7 tonight. The performance will include music from Handel, Mozart and Brahms as well as 20th century ballades. Snyder will close with Burt Bacharach's “What the World Needs Now is Love."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Notes June 4, 2022

The Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen class AA team's game vs. the Yakima Pepsi Beetles on Friday at Medical Lake High, part of a tournament hosted by Medical Lake and Colfax, was canceled due to the threat of rain and thunderstorms. The Lums have two tourney games scheduled for today at McDonald...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Roscoe George Clarke, 70

Roscoe George Clarke passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, under the care of Hospice House. Roscoe was born June 28, 1951, to Roscoe John "Jack" Clarke and Arlene Violet Thyne Clarke. Roscoe is survived by his son, Roscoe Jack Clarke and his family, Kyann (wife) and children Shire and Thatcher...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 4 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2787 (I.C. § 15-3-801) IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARY F. STELLY-KNAUFF, DECEASED. NOTICE IS GIVEN that James E. Knauff, III, has been appointed Personal Representative of the Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent or her Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address below, and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 1st day of June, 2022 RAMSDEN, MARFICE, EALY & DE SMET, LLP Theron J. De Smet Attorneys for the Personal Representative 700 Northwest Boulevard Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814 Legal#8893 AD#539242 June 4, 11, 18, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy