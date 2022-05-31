ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

Signing photos May 31, 2022

Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtesy photo Post Falls High senior Trinidie Nichols recently signed a letter of intent to...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Notes June 4, 2022

The Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen class AA team's game vs. the Yakima Pepsi Beetles on Friday at Medical Lake High, part of a tournament hosted by Medical Lake and Colfax, was canceled due to the threat of rain and thunderstorms. The Lums have two tourney games scheduled for today at McDonald...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Golf and Bunco tournaments Saturday in Cd'A

COEUR d’ALENE — On Site for Seniors is hosting its Roundup at the Ponderosa fundraising golf and Bunco tournament Saturday at Ponderosa Springs Golf Course in Coeur d'Alene. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the golf course, 1291 N. Galena Drive, Coeur d'Alene. Tournament play begins at 11.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd’A Special Olympics athletes headed to USA games

North Idaho is set to be represented next week at the Special Olympics USA Games by two Coeur d’Alene area golfers. Special Olympics Idaho athlete Jake Kerr and partner Matthew Creighton will travel to Orlando, Fla., to join golfers from across the country to battle it out not only for a gold medal, but also for the opportunity to compete in the Berlin, Germany Special Olympics World Games in 2023.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Falls, ID
Basketball
Local
Idaho Basketball
Post Falls, ID
Sports
City
Post Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
Coeur d'Alene Press

Charlet Anabel Hannon, 94

In loving memory of our mother, Charlet Anabel Hannon, who passed away on May 9, 2022, after a brief illness surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of Daniel Hannon who preceded her in death in 2003. They were married for 55 years. She was also a loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
bassmaster.com

Midday report from Rathdrum, Idaho

A lot of talk this week around Brandon Palaniuk, his AOY bid and the pending birth of his and wife Tiffanie’s first child. Palaniuk has said repeatedly, when the call comes, he’s outta here. We reached out to Tiffanie for a midday report on how she’s doing back...
RATHDRUM, ID
KXLY

Beat the Book: Gonzaga’s championship odds

SPOKANE, Wash. — On this week’s Beat the Book, we look at how Gonzaga’s basketball squad is shaping up this year, and whether or not to bet on them winning it all this year. With Drew Timme, Julian Strawther, and Rasir Bolton coming back, the odds are...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Hughes
Coeur d'Alene Press

ArtFest Spokane is this weekend

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture's ArtFest is taking place at a new location this weekend after two years online because of the pandemic. ArtFest is returning to its origins — relocating from Coeur d'Alene Park in Browne's Addition to the MAC campus where it all began 37 years ago.
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Historic Season Ends in Title Game of NAIA World Series for Lewis-Clark State Baseball

LEWISTON - When the dust, rain and lightning settled, it was not the Warriors that emerged on top. Top-seeded Southeastern (Fla.) took the final game of the season after an LC State win in the first game on Thursday forced a deciding game 19. The 2022 Lewis-Clark State Baseball team etched its name in the record books, but fell a game short of title number 20 by a final of 11-5. LC finished the 2022 campaign with a record of 58-7. Five Warriors were named to the Avista NAIA World Series All-Tournament Team. Trent Sellers earned the honor for the second year in a row, and Dawson Day was also named one of the four pitchers. Lewiston natives Riley Way and Luke White were honored as infielders, and Sam Linscott garnered one of four outfield spots.
LEWISTON, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Mary A. Lauder, 84

Mary A. Lauder passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022, at Maplewood Assisted Living in Hayden, Idaho while she was surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on June 8, 1937, in Beulah, N.D., to George and Josephine (Morgan) Easton. She was the youngest of four children; Francis (half-brother), Alec and George.
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Treaty Rock treated to a history lesson

POST FALLS — Treaty Rock Elementary fourth-graders were treated to lessons in Post Falls history Friday. Rotating through several stations in small groups, students enjoyed pioneer games outside, learned about safety in the woods from Tom Newcombe, a member of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit, learned how to make butter with retired special education teacher Lorie Kalosky and soaked in the knowledge of Kim Brown, Judy Cowan and Pam Rodkey from the Post Falls Historical Society and more.
POST FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia Basin College
Coeur d'Alene Press

Welcome to 'Stewy's Corner'

COEUR d’ALENE — When a stranger walks up at 16th and Coeur d’Alene, real-life Stewy hops down from the front porch and trots over. Her little stub tail is wagging and she is smiling. The mini-Australian Corgi is alert, curious and friendly. “She likes people,” said Stewy’s...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A Shrine Club needs new members

We were elated to see the front-page story about the Hayden Senior Center (aka: The Hayden Senior Gems) partnering with the Coeur d’Alene Shrine Club following the sale of their previous venue, which had resulted in a steep rent increase. This was indeed a win-win situation for both groups and an opportunity for growth as well.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Cougar mauls 9-year-old at church camp in Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — A cougar attacked a 9-year-old girl who was playing hide-and-seek at a church camp in Washington state, seriously wounding her and sending her friends running in fear. Lily A. Kryzhanivskyy and two other children were playing in the woods Saturday at the camp near the small town of Fruitland, northwest of Spokane. Lily jumped out to surprise her friends when the cougar attacked, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said. ...
Coeur d'Alene Press

The backyard railroad

It has been decades since a train car was last seen on tracks parallel to the Spokane River, but thanks to the efforts of two longtime North Idaho residents, history has made a comeback. Those boating along the river near Blackwell Island, walking the Centennial Trail near Northwest Boulevard or...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy