Signing photos May 31, 2022

The Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen class AA team's game vs. the Yakima Pepsi Beetles on Friday at Medical Lake High, part of a tournament hosted by Medical Lake and Colfax, was canceled due to the threat of rain and thunderstorms. The Lums have two tourney games scheduled for today at McDonald...
When I think back to what stands out from covering local high school sports this spring, one word comes to mind:. Not a lot of rainouts, as I remember. Another mild winter meant teams were outside almost immediately once spring sports began. But boy, it was colder than normal. And...
COEUR d’ALENE — On Site for Seniors is hosting its Roundup at the Ponderosa fundraising golf and Bunco tournament Saturday at Ponderosa Springs Golf Course in Coeur d'Alene. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the golf course, 1291 N. Galena Drive, Coeur d'Alene. Tournament play begins at 11.
North Idaho is set to be represented next week at the Special Olympics USA Games by two Coeur d’Alene area golfers. Special Olympics Idaho athlete Jake Kerr and partner Matthew Creighton will travel to Orlando, Fla., to join golfers from across the country to battle it out not only for a gold medal, but also for the opportunity to compete in the Berlin, Germany Special Olympics World Games in 2023.
During his recruitment to North Idaho College, golfer James Swan didn’t know a ton about the school. Not that he didn’t do his research, looking at photos and videos of the area around Coeur d’Alene. No official visits, but that wasn’t his fault either. “That was...
In loving memory of our mother, Charlet Anabel Hannon, who passed away on May 9, 2022, after a brief illness surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of Daniel Hannon who preceded her in death in 2003. They were married for 55 years. She was also a loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
A lot of talk this week around Brandon Palaniuk, his AOY bid and the pending birth of his and wife Tiffanie’s first child. Palaniuk has said repeatedly, when the call comes, he’s outta here. We reached out to Tiffanie for a midday report on how she’s doing back...
SPOKANE, Wash. — On this week’s Beat the Book, we look at how Gonzaga’s basketball squad is shaping up this year, and whether or not to bet on them winning it all this year. With Drew Timme, Julian Strawther, and Rasir Bolton coming back, the odds are...
The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture's ArtFest is taking place at a new location this weekend after two years online because of the pandemic. ArtFest is returning to its origins — relocating from Coeur d'Alene Park in Browne's Addition to the MAC campus where it all began 37 years ago.
LEWISTON - When the dust, rain and lightning settled, it was not the Warriors that emerged on top. Top-seeded Southeastern (Fla.) took the final game of the season after an LC State win in the first game on Thursday forced a deciding game 19. The 2022 Lewis-Clark State Baseball team etched its name in the record books, but fell a game short of title number 20 by a final of 11-5. LC finished the 2022 campaign with a record of 58-7. Five Warriors were named to the Avista NAIA World Series All-Tournament Team. Trent Sellers earned the honor for the second year in a row, and Dawson Day was also named one of the four pitchers. Lewiston natives Riley Way and Luke White were honored as infielders, and Sam Linscott garnered one of four outfield spots.
Mary A. Lauder passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022, at Maplewood Assisted Living in Hayden, Idaho while she was surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on June 8, 1937, in Beulah, N.D., to George and Josephine (Morgan) Easton. She was the youngest of four children; Francis (half-brother), Alec and George.
POST FALLS — Treaty Rock Elementary fourth-graders were treated to lessons in Post Falls history Friday. Rotating through several stations in small groups, students enjoyed pioneer games outside, learned about safety in the woods from Tom Newcombe, a member of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit, learned how to make butter with retired special education teacher Lorie Kalosky and soaked in the knowledge of Kim Brown, Judy Cowan and Pam Rodkey from the Post Falls Historical Society and more.
That’s just about the way it went Wednesday night, with Gonzaga fans from here to Mongolia watching the countdown and waiting for the man with college basketball’s best-known mustache to make a decision. At last, just about a half-hour before the 8:59 p.m. deadline for players to remove...
Tommy Lloyd is expected to be rewarded with a new contract following an impressive first season as Arizona’s head coach. Lloyd, the former longtime Gonzaga assistant coach, guided Arizona to Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Lloyd is in line for...
COEUR d’ALENE — When a stranger walks up at 16th and Coeur d’Alene, real-life Stewy hops down from the front porch and trots over. Her little stub tail is wagging and she is smiling. The mini-Australian Corgi is alert, curious and friendly. “She likes people,” said Stewy’s...
We were elated to see the front-page story about the Hayden Senior Center (aka: The Hayden Senior Gems) partnering with the Coeur d’Alene Shrine Club following the sale of their previous venue, which had resulted in a steep rent increase. This was indeed a win-win situation for both groups and an opportunity for growth as well.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A cougar attacked a 9-year-old girl who was playing hide-and-seek at a church camp in Washington state, seriously wounding her and sending her friends running in fear.
Lily A. Kryzhanivskyy and two other children were playing in the woods Saturday at the camp near the small town of Fruitland, northwest of Spokane. Lily jumped out to surprise her friends when the cougar attacked, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
It has been decades since a train car was last seen on tracks parallel to the Spokane River, but thanks to the efforts of two longtime North Idaho residents, history has made a comeback. Those boating along the river near Blackwell Island, walking the Centennial Trail near Northwest Boulevard or...
