Signing photos May 31, 2022

LEWISTON - When the dust, rain and lightning settled, it was not the Warriors that emerged on top. Top-seeded Southeastern (Fla.) took the final game of the season after an LC State win in the first game on Thursday forced a deciding game 19. The 2022 Lewis-Clark State Baseball team etched its name in the record books, but fell a game short of title number 20 by a final of 11-5. LC finished the 2022 campaign with a record of 58-7. Five Warriors were named to the Avista NAIA World Series All-Tournament Team. Trent Sellers earned the honor for the second year in a row, and Dawson Day was also named one of the four pitchers. Lewiston natives Riley Way and Luke White were honored as infielders, and Sam Linscott garnered one of four outfield spots.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO