BOSTON -- The Warriors hadn't lost at home in the playoffs -- until Thursday night. The Warriors had been the best fourth-quarter team in the playoffs -- until Thursday night.Thursday night was Golden State's first meeting with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, and the Celtics absolutely throttled them in the fourth quarter to steal a Game 1 victory. The same Warriors that were a plus-94 in the fourth quarter heading into Thursday night were outscored 40-13 to close Game 1 on their home floor.The Warriors held a 12-point lead heading into the fourth, which had spelled victory for...

BOSTON, MA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO