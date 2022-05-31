ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. and Saudi ministers discuss efforts to prolong Yemen truce

By Reuters
 4 days ago
May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud have held a call to discuss Saudi Arabia's efforts to prolong a truce in Yemen, the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia tweeted on Tuesday.

The discussions also touched on Iran's nuclear program and the Ukraine crisis, it added.

